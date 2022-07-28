OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Farmers care about the health of their animals and make every effort to protect it. Disease outbreaks can still occur, resulting in significant losses for producers, the sector and the economy. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced over $1.2 million for three organizations to roll out insurance products to help poultry producers better manage risks and mitigate losses that may result from a disease outbreak.

In addition to economic losses, disease outbreaks can have major impacts on animal welfare, food supply and producer mental health. By supporting industry partners, the Government of Canada is contributing to the development of tools that help farmers manage these risks. The recipient organizations include:

Les Producteurs d'œufs d'incubation du Québec (POIQ) – up to $531,813 to implement and sustainably manage the Régime d'indemnisation des producteurs d'œufs d'incubation (Hatching Egg Producer Compensation Plan). This group insurance plan was developed to cover losses and costs associated with the control of two diseases: Salmonella enteritidis or Mycoplasma synoviae. Along with protecting farmers against financial hazards of these conditions, the plan also helps to ensure members adhere to testing protocols, mandatory reporting of any contamination, and that farmers take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of spread.

– up to to implement and sustainably manage the Régime d'indemnisation des producteurs d'œufs d'incubation (Hatching Egg Producer Compensation Plan). This group insurance plan was developed to cover losses and costs associated with the control of two diseases: Salmonella enteritidis or Mycoplasma synoviae. Along with protecting farmers against financial hazards of these conditions, the plan also helps to ensure members adhere to testing protocols, mandatory reporting of any contamination, and that farmers take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of spread. Canadian Egg Industry Reciprocal Alliance (CEIRA) – up to $408,485 to update the compensation model for its insurance product that covers table egg producers against avian influenza. The changes will help ensure the viability and sustainability of this insurance tool. The funding also supports activities to raise awareness of CEIRA's insurance products to poultry producers across Canada .

– up to to update the compensation model for its insurance product that covers table egg producers against avian influenza. The changes will help ensure the viability and sustainability of this insurance tool. The funding also supports activities to raise awareness of CEIRA's insurance products to poultry producers across . Équipe québécoise de contrôle des maladies avicoles (EQCMA) – up to $337,126 to develop and launch an insurance product to cover table egg producers against false layer syndrome, a health problem that affects the reproductive system of laying hens and causes a significant decrease in productivity. The project also supports development of protocols for early detection of the disease, as well as control and eradication protocols to help minimize the risk of spread.

The Government of Canada continues to support poultry producers with the resources they need to get through challenges such as disease outbreaks. Limiting farmer losses and helping them resume operations faster following an outbreak also helps protect the broader economy, and ensures the food supply remains reliable for Canadians.

Quotes

"Outbreaks of diseases, such as avian influenza, are a major source of financial and emotional stress for farmers. These sector-led projects are effective tools to mitigate the impacts of the challenges facing our agricultural producers."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Hatching Egg Producer Compensation Plan (RIPOIQ) was established in 2020 by hatching egg producers to cover losses associated with the outbreak of two diseases: Salmonella enteritidis and Mycoplasma synoviae. The financial support of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, through its AgriRisk Initiatives Program, first supported the transfer of information and the accompaniment of our members in the implementation of the RIPOIQ. This assistance was also used to update the plan coverage according to producers' needs and to provide a retention fund."

- Gyslain Loyer, President, Producteurs d'œufs d'incubation du Québec

Quick Facts

The AgriRisk Initiatives (ARI) is a five-year program that supports the development and implementation of new risk management tools. It is divided into three program components: the ARI Administrative Capacity Building stream; the ARI Research and Development stream; and ARI Microgrants.

ARI is one of the Business Risk Management (BRM) programs under the larger Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which is a $3-billion five-year (2018-2023), investment by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

five-year (2018-2023), investment by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments to strengthen and grow agriculture and agri-food sector. Producers have access to a comprehensive suite of BRM programs to help them manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farm and are beyond their capacity to manage. BRM programs are often the first line of support for producers facing disasters and farmers are encouraged to make use of these programs to protect their farming operations.

The federal, provincial, and territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture reached an agreement in principle for the new, five-year, Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership at their Annual Meeting in July 2022 , which comes into effect April 1, 2023 . To enhance economic sustainability, Ministers agreed to improve BRM programs, including raising the AgriStability compensation rate from 70% to 80%, and implementing new measures to make the programs more timely, equitable, easy to understand, and better protect producers against climate risk.

Additional Links

AgriRisk Initiatives: Administrative Capacity Building Stream

AgriRisk Initiatives: Research and Development

Les Producteurs d'œufs d'incubation du Québec

Canadian Egg Industry Reciprocal Alliance

Équipe québécoise de contrôle des maladies avicoles

Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture reach a new partnership agreement and inject new funds to support the sector

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]