TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Highlighting a combined 85 completed compliance reviews and inspections (a year-over-year increase of 19%), the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has issued its Compliance Report (the Report) for fiscal year April 1, 2022, through March 31,2023.

As the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors, one of the primary functions of the OEB is to ensure licensed electricity and natural gas companies follow rules that protect consumers and ensure the energy sector operates in a way that is fair, transparent and accountable. This Report summarizes key compliance and enforcement activities and demonstrates the OEB's work to foster a culture of compliance among all regulated entities. It also includes a summary of communications activities used to raise awareness of the OEB's compliance and enforcement activities on behalf of Ontario consumers.

Highlights from the past fiscal year include:

1,200 complaints received from consumers

complaints received from consumers 525 consumer complaints escalated for detailed review and analysis where initial screening identified potential non-compliance issues

consumer complaints escalated for detailed review and analysis where initial screening identified potential non-compliance issues 53 compliance reviews started, many of which were initiated due to a consumer complaint

compliance reviews started, many of which were initiated due to a consumer complaint 32 inspections completed, resulting in:

inspections completed, resulting in: $483,250 in administrative penalties paid under Assurances of Voluntary Compliance



$10,296,862 returned directly to affected consumers



$43,578 in additional utility funds contributed to the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) which provides emergency funding for low-income consumers.

Ontario energy customers have the right to safe and reliable service. They have the right to accurate and timely billing, and the right to fair, reasonable and timely complaint resolution processes. As it relates to the rights of consumers, the OEB is proud of the notable progress that has been made when it comes to its compliance activities, as evidenced by the self-reporting and quick correction of compliance issues by various regulated entities. This type of response is essential if the OEB is to protect the interest of consumers collectively and collaboratively.

"As Ontario's independent regulator of the electricity and natural gas sectors, one of our jobs is to establish and enforce the rules that regulated electricity and natural gas companies follow to protect consumers and ensure the energy sector operates in a way that is fair, transparent, and accountable. Our goal is to build a culture of compliance and promote a sustainable and efficient energy sector, for today and tomorrow. Our compliance and enforcement work is integral to this effort."

– Harneet Panesar, COO

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors. It protects the interests of consumers and supports the collective advancement of the people of Ontario. Its goal is to deliver public value through prudent regulation and independent adjudicative decision-making which contributes to Ontario's economic, social and environmental development.

