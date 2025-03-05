MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to protecting the health of Canadians, as well as safeguarding the environment. Today, the Government is taking additional steps to address the potential harm of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," commonly found in everyday products, including clothing, electronics, food packaging and cosmetics.

PFAS are a class of thousands of extremely persistent human-made substances. They are used in a wide range of products for their waterproofing, oil resistance or non-stick properties.

Today, the Government is publishing the State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report. The report concludes that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is harmful to human health and the environment.

Exposure to PFAS can adversely affect multiple organs and systems including the liver, kidneys, thyroid, immune system, nervous system, metabolism and body weight, and reproduction and development. In the environment, PFAS are harmful to wildlife and can build up in living organisms. These substances do not break down easily and remain in the environment for long periods of time.

To address these risks, the Government of Canada is taking steps to propose the addition of the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). Through a step-by-step approach, the Government will prioritize the protection of health and the environment while considering factors such as the availability of alternatives. Phase 1, starting in 2025, will address PFAS in firefighting foams to better protect firefighters and the environment. Phase 2 will focus on limiting exposure to PFAS in products that are not needed for the protection of human health, safety, or the environment. This will include products like cosmetics, food packaging materials, and textiles.

Beginning in 2025, the Government of Canada will also require manufacturing and other facilities to report the use of PFAS to the National Pollutant Release Inventory. This data will improve understanding of how PFAS are used in Canada, help evaluate possible industrial PFAS contamination, and support efforts to reduce environmental and human exposure to harmful substances.

Canadians are invited to comment on the Risk Management Approach and the Proposed Order to add the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to CEPA, until May 7, 2025.

The Government of Canada will continue to engage all interested parties over the coming years to protect the health of Canadians and the environment.

Quotes

"Today, the Government is taking a significant step forward to better protect workers, firefighters, and all Canadians from 'forever chemicals.' Science shows that the ongoing use of PFAS can harm both the environment and human health. With this announcement, we are leading the way with our partners—including Indigenous peoples and industry experts—to protect not only the health of our ecosystems and Canadians but also the resilience of our economy. In coming months, we will consult Canadians on proposed federal actions to improve transparency of information on the presence of substances of concern in products, including PFAS. These actions position us among the world's leaders in tackling harmful PFAS exposure."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"PFAS have negative effects on our health and Canadians deserve to be protected. Our government is taking action on PFAS to keep Canadians and our environment safe from the harmful exposure to these chemicals."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

Quick facts

In recognition of growing evidence that adverse environmental and human health effects identified with well-studied PFAS are more broadly applicable to others, the Government has examined PFAS as a class (a group). This approach helps prevent the substitution of one regulated PFAS for an unregulated PFAS that potentially possesses similar hazardous properties.

The broad use of PFAS, their extreme persistence in the environment, their ability to move locally and over long ranges, and their consequent ubiquitous presence in the environment have resulted in continuous environmental and human exposure to multiple PFAS.

In humans, PFAS can affect multiple organs and systems, including the liver, kidneys, thyroid, immune system, nervous system, metabolism and body weight, and reproduction and development.

Humans can be exposed to PFAS from various sources, such as food and food packaging materials, cosmetics, consumer products, air, dust, and drinking water.

In wildlife, PFAS have been shown to cause toxicity to the immune and nervous systems, and general effects on growth, reproduction, and development.

Canada already regulates a number of PFAS via regulations, such as the Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2012 .

already regulates a number of PFAS via regulations, such as the . Fluoropolymers have been excluded from the State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report as current evidence suggests they may have different exposure and hazard profiles compared to other PFAS. PFAS meeting the definition of fluoropolymers are planned for consideration in a separate assessment.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Health Canada's X page

Health Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, 343-552-5654, [email protected]