Statement from Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's unions are pleased with the government's announcement to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, including a 100% tariff on electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel, matching recent U.S. actions. Coming into force on October 22, this marks one of the most significant shifts in our supply chain in decades and it's a necessary step in protecting Canada's economy, our workers, and the investments we've already made in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

This decision is in Canada's best interest, especially for our workers. By aligning our policy with the U.S., we are standing against unfair Chinese competition, which has long benefited from overcapacity, weak labour protections, and poor environmental standards.

For too long, Canadian industries have been at risk of being undercut by these practices, and today's announcement signals that Canada will no longer tolerate this unfair advantage.

This is not just about protecting our industries—it's about protecting Canadian jobs. As the global economy moves toward a low-carbon future, the EV sector represents a massive opportunity for growth, and Canada must be at the forefront of that transition. By leveraging the power of our skilled workforce and making smart decisions like this one, we can ensure that the rise of net-zero industries, like electric vehicles, translates into good, unionized jobs that support Canadian families.

We are particularly encouraged by the emphasis on domestic supply chains. Protecting the EV supply chain here in Canada means more than just keeping out unfair imports; it's about investing in our own capacity to innovate and manufacture the sustainable technologies of the future. It's about ensuring that this economic transition creates opportunities for Canadian workers and doesn't become a backdoor for foreign markets to flood our country with cheaper alternatives.

However, we must remain focused on ensuring that these policies are enforced in ways that truly benefit workers. Tariffs alone aren't enough—this shift must be part of a broader strategy to build up Canada's industrial base, foster innovation, and create an environment where good, unionized jobs can thrive. Canada's unions will continue to advocate for policies that protect our workers, create opportunities in sustainable industries, and ensure that the benefits of this transition are shared fairly across the country.

Together, we can build a stronger, more sustainable economy that provides good jobs and a fair future for all.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

Please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected]