TORONTO, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is taking steps to better protect consumers by ensuring they have the information they need when dealing with financial services providers.

As a result, FSRA is consulting on proposed guidance for public warning notices.

"FSRA is taking steps to better protect consumers by ensuring they have the information they need when dealing with financial services providers," said Wendy Horrobin, Head, Licensing and Risk Assessment.

"We are consulting on proposed guidance for public warning notices. By issuing public warning notices we aim to curb consumer harm and deter those who want to carry out unlicensed activities."

Public warning notices are intended to curb consumer harm, act as a deterrent to those who carry out unlicensed activities and instill greater confidence in the financial services sectors.

The proposed Guidance explains how and why FSRA issues public warning notices. By consulting publicly, FSRA wants to ensure transparency for consumers and industry.

To review the proposed Guidance and submit your feedback, please visit FSRA's website. The consultation period is now open and will close on August 25, 2023.

