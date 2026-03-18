Protect Your Home: Residents in Atlantic Canada Encouraged to Prepare for Snow Pack Thaw

Insurance experts share practical steps homeowners can take now to safeguard their property and reduce the risk of costly losses

HALIFAX, NS, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - With snow packs in waterways thawing due to warmer temperatures in Atlantic Canada, the risk of flooding and costly water damage is on the rise. To help residents reduce the risk of property damage, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing tips for navigating the end-of-winter thaw.

"Given the considerable snowfall experienced in parts of Atlantic Canada this winter, there's a heightened risk of water damage due to rapid snowmelt and ice jams that could cause flooding as temperatures start to rise across the region," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, IBC. "It is important that property owners and renters take necessary precautions and protect their properties to minimize potential damage. By taking some practical steps, residents can better protect their families, homes and businesses."

IBC's Top 10 tips to help protect your home from water damage

Keep all the floor drains inside your home and the storm sewer grates on your street clear of obstructions. Consider installing a backwater valve when it is possible to do so. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and that they direct water away from your home to help prevent flooding in your basement and ice-damming on your roof. Clear any remaining snow away from your house, especially basement windows and doorways. Inspect your foundation for cracks, where possible. Fill in any gaps with suitable exterior sealant (hire a professional if necessary). Check your sidewalks daily. Snow and ice can melt during the day and refreeze overnight, creating a slip-and-fall hazard. Use salt, sand or ice melter to help keep walkways safe. Move valuable items out of your basement to higher levels in your home. If you have a sump pump, ensure that it is working properly and has a backup power source. If flooding is imminent, use sandbags or install flood shields or built-up barriers to stop water from entering through basement windows and doors. Ensure large appliances, electrical panels, the furnace and the hot water heater are raised off the basement floor onto wood or cement blocks. This should be done by professionals well in advance of potential flooding. If a flood is imminent, consider anchoring these appliances and protecting them with a floodwall or shield. If you are away, have a trusted neighbour or friend check your property on a regular basis, inside and out.

These tips are intended as general guidance only. Taking these steps may help reduce the risk of water damage, but they are not a guarantee against loss or damage, and homeowners should consider their own circumstances and seek professional advice where appropriate.

Rest easier. Know what's covered.

The frequency and severity of storms are increasing across many parts of Canada. It's important to speak with your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate insurance coverage. Here are some common risks to ask about:

Sewer backup: Water damage due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage. If you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available or may be subject to limitations.

Water damage due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage. If you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available or may be subject to limitations. Overland flood damage : This occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land. It is covered only if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. If you live in a known flood plain or another area that has a high risk of flooding, this coverage may not be available.

: This occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land. It is covered only if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. If you live in a known flood plain or another area that has a high risk of flooding, this coverage may not be available. Ice damming : This can occur when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight. Standard homeowner's insurance policies commonly cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by ice dams. However, ongoing or repeated damage is considered a long-term maintenance issue and may not be covered under a home insurance policy. Insurance policies vary and basic insurance policies might not cover damage from ice dams. Speak to your insurance representative if you are concerned about loss or damage caused by ice damming.

: This can occur when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight. Standard homeowner's insurance policies commonly cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by ice dams. However, ongoing or repeated damage is considered a long-term maintenance issue and may not be covered under a home insurance policy. Insurance policies vary and basic insurance policies might not cover damage from ice dams. Speak to your insurance representative if you are concerned about loss or damage caused by ice damming. Roof leaks: Water damage to the interior of your home caused by water entering through an opening in the roof created by an insured peril (such as wind or hail) is typically covered under a standard home insurance policy – but the roof damage itself isn't covered if it's due to wear and tear or poor maintenance.

Water damage to the interior of your home caused by water entering through an opening in the roof created by an insured peril (such as wind or hail) is typically covered under a standard home insurance policy – but the roof damage itself isn't covered if it's due to wear and tear or poor maintenance. Water damage caused by indoor plumbing, heating or air conditioning: This form of damage is typically covered by a standard home insurance policy.

This form of damage is typically covered by a standard home insurance policy. Coastal or storm surge: Home insurance and business insurance policies generally do not cover damage caused by coastal flooding and/or storm surge.

Coverage varies by insurer and policy, and may not apply in all circumstances. Policyholders with questions about their individual coverage should contact their insurance representative.

For general insurance information, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or [email protected].

Growing impact of severe weather

Severe weather damage is a growing risk across Canada, with insured losses from natural disasters nearly tripling in the last decade. From 2006 to 2015, losses totalled $14 billion. By contrast, between 2016 and 2025, they reached $37 billion. The number of claims also nearly doubled within this same period.

In the face of increasing severe weather, the best way to protect Canadians, make homes and communities safer, and insurance widely available and affordable is to invest seriously in resilience now.

That's why IBC continues to urge all orders of government to invest in infrastructure that defends against floods, adopt land-use planning rules that ensure homes are not built on flood plains, facilitate FireSmart initiatives in communities in high-risk wildfire zones, and implement long-delayed changes to building codes.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]