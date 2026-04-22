Raising Awareness of Earthquake and Tsunami Risk:Upcoming Events in Tofino and Ucluelet

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Earthquake Alliance and Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) are proud to support upcoming community preparedness events aimed at raising awareness of earthquake and tsunami risk, and helping residents understand what to do in an emergency.

As part of tsunami preparedness efforts along the British Columbia (B.C.) coast, Earthquake Preparedness Tours and High Ground Hikes will take place later this month in Tofino and Ucluelet. These events are free and give participants the opportunity to learn about earthquake and tsunami hazards, practice key safety actions, and better understand evacuation routes in the event of a tsunami.

B.C. is one of Canada's most seismically active regions, and most coastal communities face the risk of a tsunami triggered by a strong offshore earthquake. Preparedness and practice are critical to keeping people safe, though many people remain uncertain as to what to do.

For this reason, IBC is pleased to sponsor these awareness-raising events. As part of its support, IBC is helping to bring to Tofino and Ucluelet the earthquake simulator, known as the Quake Cottage (Shake Zone). The simulator provides a hands‑on experience that helps people understand what an 8.0 quake feels like, and why protective actions such as Drop, Cover and Hold On are so important during an earthquake.

Emergency management authorities advise the following steps in the event of a tsunami:

Become familiar with local evacuation routes and reception centre locations. Practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" if you're near the coast and feel an earthquake, and then move to higher ground immediately. Once reaching high ground, stay there. Wait for the "all clear" from local officials to confirm the threat is over. Tsunami waves can last several hours. Always follow instructions from local officials during an emergency. People in coastal communities should subscribe to local emergency and weather alerts, if possible. If you are not in a tsunami zone, stay home and be prepared to help family, friends and neighbours.

Event details

Tofino

Date: April 24, 2026, 10am-2pm

Location: Tofino Community Hall, 351 Arnet Road, Tofino, BC

Ucluelet

Date: April 25, 2026, 8:30am-11:30am

Location: Ucluelet Community Centre. 500 Matterson Drive, Ucluelet, BC

Both events are free and open to the public.

Quotes

Christine Buttukus, Executive Director, BC Earthquake Alliance

"Communities along the coast of BC and Vancouver Island are vulnerable to a tsunami, so it's critical for residents to know what do during a major earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold On, and then quickly move to high ground for safety. Tsunami preparedness goes hand in hand with earthquake education and awareness. The earthquake simulator is an unforgettable educational experience that we're grateful to be able to bring to the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet."

Greg Moy, Manager, Government Relations, B.C., Insurance Bureau of Canada

"It's not a question of if, but when, a major earthquake will occur in B.C. IBC is proud to be a sponsor as Tofino and Ucluelet host this year's High Ground Hike and local Emergency Preparedness events. These events provide residents with the opportunity to learn about the potential for a catastrophic event and how to prepare themselves and their families. Together, we can build a culture of preparedness and ensure a safer future for all."

More information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness is available at bcearthquakealliance.ca.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]