A Decade After the Fort McMurray Wildfire: Where Do We Stand on Wildfire Risk and Preparedness?

Insurance Bureau of Canada urges action to build more resilient communities

EDMONTON, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada marks the 10th anniversary of the Fort McMurray wildfire* – the country's most devastating and costliest natural disaster – Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is raising awareness about ongoing wildfire risk across the country and renewing its call for solutions to help prevent disasters of this scale in the future.

Wildfire Risk in Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"Fort McMurray was a turning point in Canadian history and was a devastating example of the extreme wildfire risk facing many communities," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "Since that time, we've seen communities in every region of the country impacted by wildfire and, led by Fort McMurray's example, Canadians have endured and rebuilt. But the growing risk is undeniable and without action, more families and more communities will be impacted by wildfire in the years ahead."

Over the past 10 years, Canada's wildfire season has started earlier, lasted longer, and become increasingly difficult to contain. The statistics paint a stark picture in the number of hectares burned and the scale of insured losses.

Canada's growing wildfire risk – by the numbers

Wildfires are burning more land: Between 2016 and 2025, 46,550,139 hectares burned across Canada. This is an 81% increase compared with the previous decade, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).





Between 2016 and 2025, 46,550,139 hectares burned across Canada. This is an 81% increase compared with the previous decade, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC). Catastrophic wildfire events are becoming more frequent: Canada experienced 16 catastrophic wildfire events between 2016 and 2025, up from just two in the previous decade, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).





Canada experienced 16 catastrophic wildfire events between 2016 and 2025, up from just two in the previous decade, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). Insured wildfire losses have surged: Insured losses rose by 1,003% over the past decade, totalling $8.1 billion between 2016 and 2025, compared with $734 million in the previous decade (CatIQ).

"Homes and businesses can be replaced, but the emotional scars left by wildfires can last a lifetime," said Sutherland. "As wildfires increase across the country, more people are living with the fear that their community could be next. We must heed the lessons learned from past wildfires and take risk data seriously. Governments across Canada have increased adaptation spending aimed at wildfires over the last five years, but more needs to be done. With 2026 shaping up to be another challenging year, a coordinated effort by all orders of government is essential to help prevent another tragedy like the Fort McMurray wildfire."

IBC's call for resilience

In 2025, following the worst year for catastrophic weather events in Canada's history, IBC released a new three‑point resilience plan that sets out clear priorities for governments to better protect communities across the country from wildfires, floods, and other climate disasters. The plan calls for governments to do the following.

Stop putting people in harm's way: Build smarter by keeping new homes out of high‑risk areas and updating building codes for severe weather. Given Alberta's high risk of wildfires and other natural disasters, residential construction should meet the highest tiers of the National Model Building Codes. IBC recommends that all new construction in areas at high risk for wildfire incorporate wildfire resilience measures by 2028. Invest in resilience and reduce community risk: Strengthen hazard mapping and build public infrastructure to withstand extreme weather. In Alberta specifically, this would involve identifying high‑risk wildfire zones and prioritizing support for prevention and preparation for affected communities, including FireSmart and Wildland–Urban Interface training, as well as developing wildfire community action plans for the highest‑risk communities by 2028. In addition to conducting prescribed burns and creating forest breaks, Alberta must also undertake forest management practices to decrease the high fuel loads caused by dry, dead trees that have been killed by mountain pine beetles. Close protection gaps driven by a changing climate: Support risk‑based pricing through public‑private partnerships and avoid harmful market interventions. In Alberta, municipalities require increased capital funding to address infrastructure deficits. Aligning portions of this funding with resilience and mitigation objectives would strengthen long‑term climate preparedness.

*Fort McMurray wildfire:

The Fort McMurray wildfire devastated the northeastern Alberta community in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo on May 3, 2016, forcing the evacuation of more than 80,000 residents and destroying over 2,400 properties. Two people died in a vehicle accident during the evacuation. The wildfire resulted in approximately 60,000 insurance claims, with total insured damages of over $4.8 billion (in 2025 dollars).

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]