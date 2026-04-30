New 2025 data points to modest success in fight against auto theft

Despite recent drop in auto thefts, claims remain historically high – IBC calls on governments to "keep the foot on the gas"

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - According to newly-released data by Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), auto theft claims and losses in Canada dropped again in 2025, though they remain significantly above historical levels.

Key figures:

From 2024 to 2025, the number of theft claims dropped by 24% across Canada. Over the same period, the value of theft claims decreased by 30%.

Over the last ten years, theft-related insurance claims increased by 38%. Over the same period, the value of theft claims increased by 169%.

The value of theft claims in 2025 was $724M – up from $269M ten years ago.

"The recent decrease in auto thefts is the result of concrete actions by governments of all orders, as well as law enforcement," said Liam McGuinty, Vice President, Federal Affairs, IBC. "While progress is being made, auto theft remains far above historical levels, and Canadians are still bearing the consequences through increased public safety risks."

IBC credits the federal government's recent policy actions as key drivers behind the decrease in thefts, including investments in the Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA's) capacity and technology and rule changes that grant the CBSA greater access to transporter and warehouse facilities at ports. The federal government has also proposed amendments to the Criminal Code that should further deter auto thefts. In addition, IBC commends the Ontario government for its ongoing investments in combatting auto theft and disrupting organized crime networks.

IBC is calling on the federal government to continue to implement the recommendations in its National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft, including:

Making automobiles harder to steal by finalizing proposed amendments to Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that would replace outdated vehicle immobilization standards with ones that align with the latest international requirements for theft protection.

Adopting stronger measures to stop stolen vehicles from leaving the country. This includes better oversight of Canada's vehicle export system. Weak regulation and oversight, especially of fly‑by‑night freight forwarders, has made it easy for bad actors to help ship stolen vehicles out of Canada.

"Auto theft is trending in the right direction after two years of concerted action, but the job is far from done," added McGuinty. "This is exactly the moment for governments to keep their foot on the gas and push these numbers down further."

National Auto Theft Claims Counts and Claims Costs*

Year Claims Count Claims Losses 2015 18,766 $269,105,141 2016 19,295 $273,173,772 2017 23,017 $339,777,757 2018 23,713 $394,331,371 2019 23,925 $441,511,291 2020 22,172 $484,812,793 2021 27,174 $728,614,902 2022 38,144 $1,241,473,930 2023 43,234 $1,500,528,412 2024 34,141 $1,035,550,793 2025 25,834 $723,881,871 % change from 2015 to 2025 38 % 169 % % change from 2024 to 2025 -24 % -30 %

IBC with data from GISA systems

* The data presented here are provided by General Insurance Statistical Agency/Agence Statistique d'Assurance Generale ("GISA") and offered on an "as-is," "where-is" basis. GISA makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy, completeness or applicability of the data to any specific situation, or in support of any conclusion or resulting course of action. Any conclusions, analyses or opinions drawn from the data do not reflect the views, positions or endorsements of GISA or its member regulators. GISA shall not be held responsible for any reliance on or use of this data. IBC analysis is based on industry data from GISA systems and Groupement des assureurs automobile. This data includes Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Atlantic provinces auto theft claims. Data for Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia are not available and excluded from this analysis.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]