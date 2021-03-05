ProStar Virtually Opens the Market

ProStar specializes in the development of patented Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar's Solution is natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. ProStar's Solution improves the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of subsurface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating. ProStar's Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed including in the office and out in the field. Knowing the type, precise location and condition, of what lies below the earth's surface can significantly decrease liabilities and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. https://www.prostarcorp.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Alex Moore, [email protected]

