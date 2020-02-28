Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Felix Lee, President, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market. PDAC's annual convention is taking place from March 1-3, 2020 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Since it began in 1932, the annual PDAC Convention has grown in size and scope—in 2019 the convention featured over 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 25,800 attendees from 132 countries. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 7,500 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally.