MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Pound, ICD.D, to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Christine Pound to our Board. A highly respected corporate lawyer, she brings a wealth of experience in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and infrastructure projects," said James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROREIT. "Christine's deep expertise and insight will be invaluable in the Board's deliberations as we execute our ambitious growth strategy, with a strong focus on the industrial sector."

Ms. Pound joins the Board of Trustees following the passing of Gerard A. Limoges, CM, FCPA, FCA, ADM.A, earlier this year, who served as a Trustee of PROREIT since its founding in 2013. "I would like to acknowledge the late Gerard Limoges for his dedication to PROREIT and for his friendship," said Mr. Beckerleg.

Ms. Pound is a partner at legal firm Stewart McKelvey in Halifax, Nova Scotia, working with both private and public companies from a broad range of industries Christine completed the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program at ICD-Rotman and is a member of the Canadian Bar Association since 2004.

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

