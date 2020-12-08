Propulsion Québec unveils new study on fleet electrification in Quebec

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, the cluster for electric and smart transportation, today unveiled a brand new study entitled "Fleet electrification in Quebec: medium and heavy electric vehicles in commercial and institutional fleets." In order to identify and prioritize strategies to accelerate the electrification of commercial and institutional fleets in Quebec, Propulsion Québec commissioned consulting firm Dunsky Energy Consulting to conduct an analysis of medium and heavy electric vehicle adoption.

Honing strategies to accelerate fleet electrification

The study shows that fleet electrification in commercial and institutional sectors still faces many barriers in terms of vehicle acquisition, recharging facilities, operational and internal issues, and expertise and skills, both in Quebec and across North America. These will have to gradually disappear before fleet operators fully embrace going electric.

The study reveals that Quebec has the tools it needs to accelerate fleet electrification and that some strategies need fine-tuning. A comparative review of barriers and incentives in other jurisdictions around the world shows that fleet size rather than fleet type is the most important differentiator in terms of adoption. Shortcomings and potential improvements are also identified, and different courses of action are recommended.

The study's recommendations will have to be strictly applied if Quebec is to create a momentum for commercial and institutional fleet electrification, and special priority will have to be given to clarifying certain regulatory and financial issues. The case studies clearly show that such actions generate very positive results, such as in California, which can serve as a model.

Quotes

"This study unveils essential strategies for accelerating adoption of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles in Quebec's commercial and institutional fleets," said Sarah Houde, president and CEO of Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster. "By comparing the province's situation with various international case studies, our research reveals a number of common shortcomings. By identifying and comparing them, we can meet the challenge and find innovative solutions to address them. The incredible shift toward greener, more sustainable energy will be a big plus for our economy and will consolidate Quebec's position as a leader in transportation electrification. We have the means to lead by example while diversifying our economy and reducing our GHG emissions."

« Hydro-Québec is ready to support vehicle fleet electrification. Our aim is to be a trusted strategic partner to help companies and institutions put in place the charging infrastructure required to electrify their vehicle fleets," said France Lampron, Director – Transportation Electrification at Hydro-Québec.

"Electrifying the vehicle fleets of Québec businesses is part of our energy transition plan. In keeping with our role to support businesses, we want them to be able to electrify their fleets under the best possible conditions. We must therefore think carefully about what we need to do to overcome the challenges of electrification," said Christian G. Brosseau, Vice-President, Investments, Strategic Capital, Energy and Environment, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Propulsion Québec's recommendations

The study included 15 recommendations to address priority needs over the next decade, from 2020 to 2030:

Enhance subsidy programs

Support the development and marketing of electric vehicles from Quebec manufacturers

manufacturers Introduce a zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle (VZE) policy

Enhance support for recharging infrastructure and offer more demonstration programs to support the development of pre-market vehicles

Develop an innovative financing solution

Introduce regulations that enhance the advantages of electric vehicles

Roll out a communications campaign for operators

Build on the example set by government

In addition to the fifteen recommendations, eight specific actions were identified in the study to enable fleet operators to help accelerate the electrification of vehicles in Quebec.

This study was made possible thanks to the financial support of the government of Quebec, Hydro-Québec, and Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

To learn more about fleet electrification in Quebec, consult the complete study available on our website.

About Propulsion Québec

Quebec's electric and intelligent transportation cluster mobilizes all the players in the sector around concerted projects aimed at positioning Quebec among the leaders in the development and implementation of land transportation modes that promote electric and intelligent transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec now has more than 180 members from various sectors and deploys its resources in seven distinct areas aimed at developing and supporting innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, (CMM), Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Quebecor, Attrix, and Hydro-Québec.

