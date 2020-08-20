Proptech Startup SwiftCTRL Selects Montréal for New Engineering Office and R&D Centre

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SwiftCTRL Technologies Canada Inc., an employee-owned affiliate of New York-based Proptech company, SwiftCTRL Inc. ("SwiftCTRL"), is establishing its first engineering office and research and development centre in Montréal. The newly opened centre will mostly focus on the development of the company's commercial office access control and visitor management interfaces to allow property owners and enterprises to efficiently and safely provision building entry in a post-Covid world.

Chip Kruger, Chief Executive Officer of SwiftCTRL, is making his second investment in Montréal to capitalize on the city's know-how and the unparalleled advantages it has to offer. Chip's previous company, Waltz, a venture-backed mobile access control company, had a Montréal subsidiary in 2016, before being acquired in 2019.

SwiftCTRL is pioneering a new field of solutions in the access control market. Through SwiftCTRL's main system, dubbed SwiftConnect, a property manager or large enterprise can efficiently and quickly use a SwiftCTRL dashboard to establish access across their entire portfolio. This is an industry-first solution that will reduce the burden placed on corporate real estate teams, especially in a post-Covid world where companies are likely to focus upon providing employees a touchless experience.

"It's such a pleasure to come back to Montréal again, where we had so much success last time working with the wonderful people at Investissement Québec and Montréal International, said SwiftCTRL CEO Chip Kruger. Building a team in Montréal with employee ownership gives us a competitive advantage, and it's a comfort working with outstanding engineering talent, great suppliers, and an innovative culture, in a world-class city only an hour from our New York headquarters."

SwiftCTRL expects to employ over 25 highly skilled developers, product managers, and other technical support professionals over the next 2 years and hopes to expand further as the business grows. Returning as part of a group of core Waltz employees, Steeve Béliveau and Guillaume Vachon co-head the new Canadian technology centre. "We're happy to work with Chip again on this new venture and are really excited about growing a team from Montréal's amazing talent pool," said Steeve Béliveau. "Working on a product that you have experience in and trying to make it better is an amazing opportunity that rarely happens and doing so with great partners and colleagues is a blessing." said Guillaume Vachon. SwiftCTRL has partnered with Investissement Québec and Montréal International to speed its Canadian expansion and leverage the strong network offered by both groups, who are leaders in helping international companies grow in Montréal.

"We are proud to have played a part in convincing Chip Kruger and his team to come back to Montréal, noted Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International. SwiftCTRL's technological know-how will help make our spaces safer and more accessible, particularly in this period of uncertainty on the health front. The arrival of SwiftCTRL confirms that the Montréal ecosystem is as attractive as ever to businesses looking to innovate and launch groundbreaking technologies."

"Chip Kruger's experience shows that there is something unique about Montréal's tech ecosystem that keeps entrepreneurs coming back. The opening of SwiftCTRL's new research and development centre in Montréal is certainly a sign of the vitality of this sector, said Stéphane Paquet, CEO of Montréal International, Greater Montréal's investment promotion agency. The pool of skilled talent in our city is incredible. There are more than 179,000 tech workers in the region, it's a major part of our economy."

The company is actively hiring in Montréal, with all open positions listed on its website.

About SwiftCTRL ( https://swiftctrl.com/ )

SwiftCTRL Inc., along with its Montréal-based affiliate SwiftCTRL Technologies Canada Inc., is an employee-owned Proptech company that offers innovative access control and visitor management services for property managers and enterprise companies. The company was founded in 2020 by Chip Kruger and other members of Waltz after the sale of that company in 2019. With a focus on integration and partnership, SwiftCTRL aims to provide a single access management portal for your entire real estate portfolio.

About Montréal International ( www.montrealinternational.com )

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec ( www.investquebec.com/quebec )

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from its CRIQ business unit. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

SOURCE Investissement Québec

For further information: Press contact : Ariane Lafrenière, Advisor, Communications, Montréal International, 514 652-8178, [email protected]; Catherine Salvail, Advisor, Public and Government Affairs, Investissement Québec, 514 876-9600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.investquebec.com

