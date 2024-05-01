HALIFAX, NS, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has agreed to a proposed settlement of a class action for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) who experienced racial discrimination or racial harassment in connection with their military service.

If approved, the settlement may provide payment to all current or former CAF members who have been enrolled between April 17, 1985, and today and who have experienced racial discrimination or harassment in connection with their service.

The proposed settlement also provides class members the option to participate in a restorative engagement process to communicate their experiences to senior CAF leadership with the assistance of qualified and trained restorative practitioners. In addition, the proposed settlement includes other systemic relief measures to improve the organizational culture and systems within the CAF, with the objective of addressing and eliminating racial discrimination and harassment in the organization.

A hearing to determine if the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the class members is scheduled to take place before the Federal Court on July 16 and 17, 2024 in Halifax and by videoconference. The hearing is open for anyone to attend in person or virtually.

Ahead of this hearing, current and former CAF members who have experienced racial discrimination or harassment have the option to register their support for, or objection to, the proposed settlement along with a rationale via a Participation Form. The form is available for download on the class website forcesaction.com and also provides the option for class members to request to speak at the hearing if they choose. Completed Participation Forms must be received by class counsel by mail, courier, or email on or before June 27, 2024.

Additional information about the class action and proposed settlement are available at forcesaction.com.

About the class action:

This class action is related to Canadian Armed Forces members who have experienced racial discrimination or racial harassment in connection with their military service. Initiated in 2016, the class action has recently reached a proposed settlement.

Media contacts:

Christopher Madill

[email protected]

902 444 1711

Scott Campbell

[email protected]

902 420 3383

SOURCE Stewart McKelvey

For further information: