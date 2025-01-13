HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federal Court has certified a class action and approved a settlement for current and former Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who experienced racial discrimination or racial harassment in connection with their military service.

The settlement affects all current and former CAF members who experienced racial discrimination and/or racial harassment in connection with their military service at any time since April 17, 1985. It will provide:

Payment for class members who experienced racial discrimination or racial harassment in connection with their military service

The option to participate in a restorative engagement process with the assistance of qualified and trained restorative practitioners

The option to receive a personalized apology letter from the Chief of the Defence Staff

Other systemic relief measures to improve the organizational culture and systems within the CAF

In order to make a claim for payment or to access any other components of the approved settlement, class members will need to submit a claim to the Claims Administrator, Deloitte LLP. The claim period is not yet open; more information on this process will be available at forcesaction.com.

Class members who do not wish to participate in the class action or settlement may choose to opt out by submitting an opt-out form before April 10, 2025. Opt-out forms are available at forcesaction.com. Class members who do not opt out by this deadline will be bound by the settlement will then be entitled to submit a claim to the Claims Administrator once the claim period is open.

Additional information about the class action and settlement is available at forcesaction.com.

About the class action:

This class action is related to Canadian Armed Forces members who have experienced racial discrimination or racial harassment in connection with their military service at any time since April 17, 1985.

Media contacts: Christopher Madill, [email protected], 902 444 1711; Scott Campbell, [email protected], 902 420 3383