OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Recently, an unprecedented motion for approval of a remediation agreement was filed with the Superior Court by the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales du Québec, in connection with the RCMP National Division's investigation dubbed project Agrafe. The investigation led to charges of corruption, fraud, forgery and conspiracy against the Quebec companies SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

This proposed remediation agreement will be presented before the Superior Court of Quebec from May 10 to 12, 2022, at the Montreal Courthouse, in a room to be determined.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The RCMP National Division's Sensitive and International Investigations Section (SII) focuses on criminal activities that pose a threat to Canada's government institutions, public servants and the integrity of the Crown, thereby jeopardizing Canada's political, economic and social integrity. In addition to investigating serious fraud against the Government of Canada and other serious Criminal Code offences, including domestic corruption, SII's Team 4 has the unique responsibility of investigating international corruption under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act (CFPOA).

Any employee of a Canadian business or corporation who suspects or is aware of fraudulent activity or corruption within business practices is encouraged to contact the RCMP's National Division to report the information.

