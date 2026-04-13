Proposed Education Governance Legislation Cause for Deep Concern

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Throughout its history, the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association has worked collaboratively with Provincial Governments and other partners out of a shared commitment to advance the good of publicly funded Catholic education. It is in this spirit that we had anticipated the release of the Putting Students Achievement First Act, 2026.

We will carefully review the legislation and thoughtfully consider all options available to us through the lens to which it:

Respects the constitutional and denominational rights of Catholic School Boards and maintains the essential responsibilities of locally elected Catholic School Trustees. Promotes academic excellence and student faith formation and well-being. Maintains Catholic School Boards as the employer of the staff within its Catholic school system; and Maintains the Provincial School Trustee (Boards) Associations as the legal bargaining agent for school boards in central bargaining.

Today's announcement is cause for deep concern that the legislation as currently written, falls far short of meeting a number of the critical elements outlined above.

We remain open to and hopeful for the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions as how best to strengthen accountability and transparency while respecting fundamental constitutional rights.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 560,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

OCSTA Media Contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937/E-mail: [email protected]