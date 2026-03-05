OCSTA Deeply Concerned by Decision to Place Catholic Board Under Supervision

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is deeply concerned with today's announcement that the York Catholic District School Board has been placed under provincial supervision. The decision is particularly troubling having witnessed the united resolve of the Trustees and staff to responsibly address concerns raised by the government "head on".

The OCSTA stands ready to work with the government to address issues we have raised in successive Finance Briefs and in meetings with various provincial issues including: the underfunding of Sick Leave and Long-Term Disability Premiums, and Special Education. We do so with the clear conviction that supervision should only be used as a last resort and a keen understanding of the constitutionally protected rights of locally elected Catholic School Trustees.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937, E-mail: [email protected]