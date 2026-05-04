Ontario's Catholic School Trustees Elect Leadership and Honour Outstanding Service at 2026 AGM

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - At the 96th annual general meeting of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA), Catholic Trustees from across the province gathered to examine and discuss the priorities impacting Catholic education in Ontario, to honour outstanding service, and to elect the 2026-28 executive leadership team for the Association.

The Association is pleased to acknowledge with gratitude all the candidates who put forward their names to serve the mission of Catholic education at the provincial level and congratulates the following newly elected members of the OCSTA Board of Directors Executive:

President: Michael Bellmore, Sudbury Catholic District School Board (acclaimed)

OCSTA Vice President: Trustee Jennifer Wigston of the York Catholic District School Board Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association Representative: Glenn Sheculski, Northeastern Catholic District School Board

The 2026-27 OCSTA Board of Directors:

President: Michael Bellmore, Sudbury CDSB

Vice President: Jennifer Wigston, York CDSB

Past President: Beverley Eckensweiler, Bruce-Grey CDSB

Region 1: Colleen Landers, Northeastern CDSB

Region 2: Paul Landry, Kenora CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 3: (At Large): Glenn Sheculski, Northeastern CDSB

Region 4: Lori Di Castri, Bruce-Grey CDSB

Region 5: John Van Heck, St. Clair CDSB

Region 6: Angela Kennedy and Garry Tanuan

Region 7: Luz del Rosario and Shawn Xaviour

Region 8: Vacancy

Region 9: Morgan Ste. Marie, Durham CDSB

Region 10: Brian Evoy, Algonquin & Lakeshore CDSB

Region 11: Danny Di Lorenzo, Niagara CDSB

Region 12: Mark Mullan, Ottawa CDSB

Region 13: Janet O'Hearn Czarnota, Halton CDSB

*CDSB – Catholic District School Board

Executive Director: Patrick J. Daly

Assembly of Catholic Bishops of Ontario Liaison: Bishop Daniel Miehm

OCSTA Chaplain: Fr. Jim Mockler

Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association Representative:

Glenn Sheculski, Northeastern CDSB

OCSTA Awards Program

The Association was pleased to acknowledge outstanding Catholic education leadership and service through the annual OCSTA Awards Program. This year's awards recognized the following individuals:

2026 OCSTA Trustee Award of Merit Recipient:

Trustee Linda Ward, St. Clair Catholic DSB (view profile)

2026 OCSTA 25-Year Service Award Recipients

Elizabeth King, Northeastern CDSB

Mary Ann Martin, Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington CDSB

Lisa Soulliere, Windsor-Essex CDSB

Judy Wawia, Superior North CDSB

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 594,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information, please contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937, [email protected]