OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to live in a safe and healthy environment. That is why the Government of Canada is ensuring transparency, safety and protection of human health and the environment by developing and implementing pest control product regulation.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced Health Canada is publishing proposed amendments to the Pest Control Products Regulations (PCPR) in Canada Gazette, Part I. These amendments directly respond to input provided by stakeholders regarding the pesticide review process in Canada. This process began in 2022 with the targeted review of the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA), launched to bring strict standards for transparency and sustainability to pesticides in Canada.

Over the past several years, the Department has been working alongside key partners to tackle issues related to pesticide evaluation in Canada, such as the transparency of the decision-making process and enhancing environmental protection.

The proposed amendments include the facilitation of access to confidential test data for Canadians and clarifying the information needed from applicants to set maximum residue limits (MRLs) on imported foods. In conjunction with the PCPA, the proposed amendments would require the Minister of Health to issue a public notification once an application for an MRL for an imported food product has been accepted for review. This early notification would improve transparency and enable better public participation in the pesticide decision-making process. In addition, the proposed amendments would provide the Minister with the explicit authority to require applicants to provide information on both cumulative effects on the environment and on species at risk.

Ultimately, the proposed amendments would enable easier and more efficient access to data and information on pesticides for the public, while facilitating independent research and reanalysis.

These proposed changes to the PCPR complement Health Canada's recent work to strengthen protection of human health and the environment, improve transparency, increase public participation, and boost Canadians' confidence in pesticide regulatory decisions. Since 2021, Health Canada has implemented several key policy and operational changes to achieve these goals including post plain language summaries of key decisions online, disclose the names of pesticide applicants, and adopt an early public notification process for MRL applications for imported foods.

"These proposed amendments would make the pesticide decision-making process more transparent. They will also address important stakeholder feedback and would lead to impactful changes that will ultimately improve our work, enhance public trust and help to build a more sustainable future for everyone living in Canada."

Health Canada published a Notice of Intent in 2023 that began consultations on proposed amendments to the Pest Control Products Regulations (PCPR). These proposed amendments are a result of the 2022 consultations on targeted review of the Pest Control Products Act .

published a Notice of Intent in 2023 that began consultations on proposed amendments to the (PCPR). These proposed amendments are a result of the 2022 consultations on targeted review of the . New funding was recently announced in Budget 2024 for Health Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) to receive $39 million over two years to further strengthen the pesticides regulatory system and monitor and promote sustainable pesticide use.

over two years to further strengthen the pesticides regulatory system and monitor and promote sustainable pesticide use. Health Canada also recently consulted on its proposed continuous oversight approach – a review of emerging science on pesticides for timely management of emerging risks to human and environmental safety.

also recently consulted on its proposed continuous oversight approach – a review of emerging science on pesticides for timely management of emerging risks to human and environmental safety. Health Canada , Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and AAFC have been working in collaboration on PMRA's Transformation Agenda.

, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and AAFC have been working in collaboration on PMRA's Transformation Agenda. On May 1, 2024 , Health Canada implemented a new public notification process on Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) applications for pesticide residues on imported food commodities.

, Health Canada implemented a new public notification process on Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) applications for pesticide residues on imported food commodities. Health Canada recently updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and the PMRA. The intent of the MOU, which replaces a 2003 arrangement, is to further cooperation on science policy, including cumulative effects on the environment (CEE) and species at risk (SAR), communication and the exchange of information within the regulatory decision process.

recently updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and the PMRA. The intent of the MOU, which replaces a 2003 arrangement, is to further cooperation on science policy, including cumulative effects on the environment (CEE) and species at risk (SAR), communication and the exchange of information within the regulatory decision process. The Science Advisory Committee on Pest Control Products (SAC-PCP) was launched in January 2022 and acts as an external advisory body to the PMRA.

