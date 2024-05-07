RESOLUTE BAY and CLYDE RIVER, NU, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - A lawsuit was certified as a class action on behalf of people who were subjected to sexual abuse while attending Nunavut schools in Resolute Bay or Clyde River between April 1, 1969 and July 30, 1981 and who were sexually abused by teacher Maurice Cloughley.

The Court certified the class action, appointed Representative Plaintiffs, and appointed the law firms of Cooper Regel of Sherwood Park, Alberta and Morris Moore of Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador as Class Counsel.

The Representative Plaintiffs and the Territory of Nunavut (the "Territory" or "Defendant") have agreed to settle this class action. If the Court approves the settlement, the Territory will pay $8,000,000 to establish a settlement fund to compensate class members, pay Class Counsel's legal fees and expenses in the amount of $2,000,000 plus tax and expenses, disbursements to date of approximately $95,014.17, plus taxes where applicable, award $15,000 to each of the Representative Plaintiffs, and pay for the administration of the settlement.

If the Court approves the settlement, the settlement funds will be divided between class members on the basis of their injuries, up to $250,000 on any individual class member's claim.

The Representative Plaintiffs and their lawyers believe the proposed settlement is in the best interests of all class members. By agreeing to the proposed settlement, both sides avoid the costs and risks of further litigation and provide benefits to class members (if the Court approves the proposed settlement).

The Court will hold a hearing on June 4, 2024 to approve the proposed settlement. Class members may attend in person at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, but it is not necessary. The full notice and settlement agreement can be found at www.CloughleySexAbuseClassAction.ca. The notice includes details of the proposed settlement and explains class members' legal rights and options, including how to object to the proposed settlement and how to make a claim if the settlement is approved.

Visit www.CloughleySexAbuseClassAction.ca or call 1-844-445-2734 to find out more.

For further information: Contact (press only): Morris Moore 709-747-0077 and Cooper Regel 780-570-8448