RESOLUTE BAY and CLYDE RIVER, NU, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Nunavut Court of Justice has approved a settlement in a class action on behalf of people who were subjected to sexual abuse while attending Nunavut schools in Resolute Bay or Clyde River between April 1, 1969 and July 30, 1981, and who were sexually abused by teacher Maurice Cloughley.

The Territory will pay $8,000,000 for: compensation for Class Members, Class Counsel's legal fees ($2,000,000 plus tax), disbursements of $95,014.17, to pay $15,000 to each of the Representative Plaintiffs, and pay for the administration of the settlement.

Following a Settlement Approval Hearing which was held on June 4, 2024 seeking approval of the settlement, the Judge has now approved the settlement in a Decision dated April 1, 2025.

The Settlement Funds will be divided between Class Members on the basis of their injuries, up to a possible maximum $200,000 on any individual Class Member's claim.

Class Members will need to complete and submit a Claim Form to RicePoint, the Claims Administrator, on or before November 1, 2025.

