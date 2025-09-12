Nova Scotia Waitlist Settlement

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - An agreement has been reached to resolve a class action lawsuit about the discrimination in the management of disability assistance by the Province of Nova Scotia.

Isai Estey, the lead plaintiff, brought the lawsuit on behalf of people who were put on a waitlist or placed in an institution, nursing home, or hospital while they were eligible for disability assistance. The main claim is that the Province's discrimination in the management of disability assistance violated sections 7 and 15(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and was negligent.

Brian Hebert, lead lawyer at McKiggan Hebert Lawyers, said, "The claim deals with important issues to Nova Scotians with disabilities and the fact that the parties have been able to reach a tentative settlement is another major step forward in redressing historic harms."

The Agreement: People who were on the waitlist or placed in these facilities will receive compensation based on how long they were there. The total settlement amount is up to $34 million, with $32 million guaranteed and an additional $2 million if certain conditions are met. The time period covered by the Agreement is April 1, 1998 – August 20, 2025.

Next Steps: The Nova Scotia Supreme Court must approve this settlement agreement. A hearing is scheduled for November 7, 2025, with Justice Darlene A. Jamieson. If approved, more information will be provided to class members affected explaining how they can make a claim.

Representation: The lawyers for this case are from McKiggan Hebert Lawyers and Koskie Minsky LLP.

More Information: For additional details and to obtain a copy of the agreement, please visit www.NSWaitlistSettlement.ca. Information is also available from the Administrator by calling 1-844-677-1771 or sending an email to [email protected].

For media inquiries, please contact Brian Hebert at [email protected] or John McKiggan at [email protected] or either at 902 423 2050.