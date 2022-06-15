Property Vista develops an end-to-end electronic leasing solution for Quebec in compliance with the province's Loi sur La Régie du logement.

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Property Vista, a leading Canadian property management solution, has created an electronic leasing solution for Québec, in compliance with the Québec Province Governance, Loi sur La Régie du logement (the province's rental law).

Property management companies that have properties/buildings located within the Quebec province are now able to utilize Property Vista to manage their end-to-end leasing cycle and take advantage of the features and benefits of the powerful leasing platform.

The update includes the following official Québec leasing forms:

Lease Agreements

Notice of Eviction Provincial Form

Lease Renewal Provincial Form

Custom Forms

Custom Lease Renewal Form - coming end of June

"I am very excited to announce that we now have the official Québec leasing forms in our platform available in both French and English." said John-Paul Gaconnier, Chief Product Officer of Property Vista, "As a Canadian company, we are committed to continuously improving our solution to better support our clients in each province."

About Property Vista

Property Vista is a property management software solution that transforms how property managers manage their properties and build tenant relationships to grow their business. Property Vista integrates all of the necessary tools for property managers to efficiently manage their properties and improve the tenant experience - from prospective tenant applications to move-out inspections and everything in between, Property Vista's intuitive cloud-based platform helps property managers create a meaningful and modern tenant experience. Visit PropertyVista.com for more information.

