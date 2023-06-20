Property Management Company Power Properties Wins 2023 Medium Business Torch Award

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 15, 2023, Power Properties was announced as the winner of the 2023 Medium Business Torch Awards, presented by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Alberta.

The Better Business Bureau's 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics Program aims to recognize and celebrate organizations, both for-profit and non-profit, that prioritize ethical standards in their operations. By promoting trust among employees, customers, and communities, these awards bring attention to exemplary business practices.

For over four decades, Power Properties has been a trusted name in the Property Management and Real Estate industries in Calgary. Since its establishment in 1980, the company has consistently delivered exceptional service, building long-term relationships with clients and tenants alike. To qualify for the award, Power Properties demonstrated its adherence to the BBB's Eight Standards of Trust, which include building trust, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honouring promises, being responsive, safeguarding privacy, and embodying integrity.

Expressing gratitude for the award, Jamie Palmer, President of Power Properties, said, "Power Properties' purpose is building lifelong relationships with our clients and tenants. The foundation of every single one of those relationships is trust. So a huge "thank you" to the entire team at Power Properties; we could not have won this without your dedication to professionalism, honesty and ethics!"

For more information about the Better Business Bureau's 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics and to view the full list of winners, please visit https://www.bbb.org/local/0017/agm_torchandsparkawards

About Power Properties Ltd.

Founded in 1980, Power Properties has offered hassle-free property management services to property owners, property investors, and non-residents in Calgary, Alberta for over 40 years. Their comprehensive, full-service approach covers all aspects of property management, relieving clients of the day-to-day operations of their rental properties. With a team of licensed professionals, extensive experience, and a track record of award-winning service, Power Properties ensures clients that their properties are in capable hands. More information can be found at: http://www.powerproperties.net/

For further information: Name: Liz Rudiger, Organization: Power Properties, Email: [email protected], Phone: (403) 509-0040 x.1123