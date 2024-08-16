Power Properties Brings Award-Winning Property Management Services to Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Power Properties, Calgary's Top Choice Property Management Company of 2024, is excited to announce its expansion to Southern Alberta with new offices in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. This expansion highlights Power Properties' dedication to delivering top-tier property management and real estate services throughout Alberta.

Comprehensive Services

Power Properties offers a full range of property management services designed to ease the burdens of rental property ownership. Their offerings include:

Tenant Placement: Thorough tenant screening through a 3-Step Proven Process ensures reliable tenants who treat properties with care.

Thorough tenant screening through a 3-Step Proven Process ensures reliable tenants who treat properties with care. Property Maintenance: Prompt and efficient handling of maintenance and repairs is included in the all-inclusive management fee, with a 24/7 emergency line available.

Prompt and efficient handling of maintenance and repairs is included in the all-inclusive management fee, with a 24/7 emergency line available. Rent Collection: Monthly rent collection and detailed financial reports simplify investment tracking for landlords.

Monthly rent collection and detailed financial reports simplify investment tracking for landlords. $0 Upfront Fees: Experience their services risk-free with no cost until the property is rented to qualified tenants.

New Property Managers

Power Properties welcomes Ross Jacobs and Tony Leahy as the new Property Managers for Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, respectively. With almost a decade of experience each, Jacobs and Leahy offer valuable local expertise and are licensed Realtors equipped to assist in building your investment portfolios.

The Future of Power Properties

This Southern Alberta expansion is just the start. Power Properties plans to further expand its property management and real estate services to Edmonton in the summer of 2025, continuing its commitment to innovation and excellence in property management and real estate in Alberta.

For more information about property management services in Lethbridge: https://www.powerproperties.net/lethbridge-property-management/

For more information about property management services in Medicine Hat: https://www.powerproperties.net/medicine-hat-property-management

About Power Properties

Established in 1980, Power Properties has been providing hassle-free property management services to property owners, investors, and non-residents with homes in Alberta for over 40 years. The company's full-service property management includes everything from move-in to move-out, ensuring that clients need not worry about the day-to-day operations of their rental property. With a team of licensed professionals, four decades of experience, and award-winning service, clients can rest assured that their property is in good hands. Visit us at Power Properties for more information.

SOURCE Power Properties

Media Contact: Liz Rudiger, Marketing Manager, Power Properties, Phone: (403) 509-0040 x.1123, Email: [email protected], Website: Power Properties