Propelled by unprecedented support, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group announces launch of a sixth pharmaceutical company to bring high-quality orphan generic medications to Canadians

The creation of Analog Pharma Canada marks another milestone for growing Quebec-based pharmaceutical inventor and manufacturer

BLAINVILLE, QC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), one of the 8 companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its family of companies with the launch of Analog Pharma Canada, aiming at providing high-quality orphan generic medications to the Canadian market.

Impelled by abundant support and building on the success of its American twin company, Analog Pharma Canada will provide lower-cost generic versions of its flagship products available from other companies of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group as well as those from other developers, including important generic treatments for rare diseases.

The new divison becomes the third pharmaceutical company in Canada operated by DPG, in addition to Duchesnay Inc. (Canada), which provides branded therapies focused on Women's Health, and Médunik Canada, which provides branded therapies for rare diseases. Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group also has operations in the United States for all three companies – Duchesnay USA, Medunik USA and Analog Pharma.

"We are very proud to launch Analog Pharma Canada to bring high-quality, affordable generic therapies to Canadians and the health system, particularly treatments for rare diseases," said Dany Hallé, Vice-President, Commercial Affairs, DPG. "This addition is part of the ambitious growth plan of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group involving our activities in Canada, the United States and our export of Canadian-manufactured treatments to Europe and other parts of the world."

This expansion was accelerated thanks to DPG's participation in the Global Hypergrowth Project, confirming the Group's contribution to the sustainability of the Canadian economy. "The support offered by corporations such as Business Development Bank of Canada allows us to facilitate access to vital treatments for patients living with rare conditions, in addition to promoting the independence of our supply chain and Canadian manufacturing capacity" explains Mélanie Therrien, Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Affairs, DPG.

Analog Pharma Canada is finalizing the initial products that it plans to announce and offer to Canadian patients by the middle of this year. The objective of Analog Pharma Canada is to offer quality orphan generic medications at affordable prices and allow Canadian patients to benefit from its unique expertise by distributing "ultra-generic" versions of its flagship products including those developed in partnership with globally renowned life sciences industry leaders.

Rare diseases affect 3 million Canadians and their treatment cost is a burden to them and the health system. Having lower-cost generic treatment options will reduce this financial burden while also easing access to vital treatments.

Analog Pharma Canada is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec, at the site of the headquarters of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group and its other Canadian companies, as well as its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where products are made for both domestic consumption as well as for export. It has also launched its website at https://analogpharmacanada.ca/en.

About Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the 8 companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least 2 years, in order to accelerate our growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

