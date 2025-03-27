Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group recognized for commitment to well-being of its employees as winner of 2025 Healthiest Workplace Award

BLAINVILLE, QC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award from ADRIQ, is pleased to announce it has been named winner of a 2025 Healthiest Workplace Award by Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., recognizing the Group's commitment to the well-being of its employees.

The award is given by Dialogue to a small number of companies and organizations in recognition of their efforts to support their employees by providing a healthy work environment and services to help them maintain and improve their health and quality of life.

President of DPG and HR team (CNW Group/Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG))

"Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group is honoured to receive the 2025 Healthiest Workplace Award as a recognition of the very high priority we put on ensuring our employees have what they need to bring their best self to their work and to their family life," said Caroline Guerru, Vice-President, Human Resources and Communications. "This priority is a vital part of our flexible and entrepreneurial culture that keeps us all motivated and constantly growing, creating success for the Group and for us all as individuals."

Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in Canadian workplace health through high engagement and comprehensive support. For DPG, this meant high utilization of Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform, offered through its workplace benefits to promote a range of accessible healthcare support for employees.

DPG's commitment to the well-being of its employees has previously been recognized by it being granted the Concilivi Seal, an initiative of the Réseau pour un Québec Famille, noting DPG's efforts to offer family-work balance. DPG has also earned the Gender Parity Certification awarded by Women in Governance as a result of an in-depth evaluation of the Group's practices to create an inclusive work environment where everyone can thrive.

DPG is committed to meeting the evolving needs of all its team members throughout their lives by constantly adapting to offer accessible, equitable and representative opportunities that promote a sense of belonging so that each employee can reach their full potential.

ABOUT DIALOGUE'S HEALTHIEST WORKPLACE AWARDS

Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards honour organizations committed to fostering positive and healthy work environments among Dialogue clients and partners. Awardees are selected based on several key criteria, including deep engagement with Dialogue's services as evidenced by high registration and utilization rates, exceptional Well-Being Scores as measured against World Health Organization benchmarks, and offering comprehensive care through Dialogue's services. Fewer than 1% of Dialogue's clients and partners are awarded this recognition. Dialogue is Canada's premier health and wellness platform, offering a range of services including on-demand access to quality care from in-house healthcare professionals. www.dialogue.co.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG)

Media contact: Mariia Savchuk, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected], +1 (263) 388-3141