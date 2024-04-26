Propel's Chief Risk Officer named Best Executive by Globe and Mail

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that its Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer, Dr. Jonathan Goler, has been recognized with the 2024 Report on Business' Best Executives Awards for 2024.

The annual ranking celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels who are making a strong impact on the business and demonstrate superior leadership qualities.

As one of Propel's co-founders, Jonathan led the development of its AI-powered technology platform and serves as Propel's Chief Risk Officer. Propel's AI-powered platform can assess up to 5,000 consumer data points; evaluate a credit application in under 6 seconds; and process over 40,000 applications a day. In doing so, the technology can enable the extension of credit to consumers that traditional credit scores would otherwise overlook, while driving strong business performance.

In 2023, with a dynamic macro-economic environment, Jonathan, supported by the risk team, developed new AI models that allowed Propel and its Bank Partners to approve a record number of new customers, while improving Propel's loan performance and delivering the strongest financial results in Propel's history.

"Jonathan is an AI pioneer, who brings integrity, creativity and discipline to everything he does. Throughout Propel's evolution, Jonathan has been focused on building industry-leading technology that allows us to serve more underserved consumers while growing profitably. As a Co-founder, Jonathan has helped us build Propel from a bootstrapped start-up to the North American leader it is today, with over 500 employees and over 750,000 consumers served. I'm proud to call him a co-founder and friend," Clive Kinross, Propel Co-Founder and CEO.

Jonathan has a PhD from Berkeley and a Masters from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a research focus at the MIT AI Lab on the intersection of computer science and biology.

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards in 2020. Winning executives for 2024 were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit the Report on Business.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its groundbreaking AI-driven platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over one billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at www.propelholdings.com

(www.foracredit.ca, www.creditfresh.com, www.moneykey.com)

