Propel Places on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

The Company Placed 128th out of 417 Companies, With a Three-Year Growth Rate of 331%

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL) the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced it has ranked No. 128 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Propel earned its spot with three-year growth of 331%.

"Powered by a goal to build financial opportunity for consumers that traditional financial institutions have overlooked, Propel has grown into one of Canada's fastest growing companies. Today, we have enabled over one billion dollars in credit to underserved consumers in North America, but we won't stop there. Backed by our AI-powered technology and the best talent, we have set our eyes on global growth. We are making credit more inclusive and we are just getting started," said Clive Kinross, CEO, Propel.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its groundbreaking AI-driven platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over one billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at www.propelholdings.com

(www.foracredit.ca, www.creditfresh.com, www.moneykey.com)

