Propel Holdings named one of Canada's Enterprise-Industry Leaders winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL) was honored as an Enterprise—Industry Leaders award winner as part of Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50™ program. The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2020 and $50 million in 2023.

Propel ranked 11th in the Enterprise—Industry Leaders category after its four-year revenue growth percentage of 333%.

Propel's CEO Clive Kinross, credits Propel's AI-powered technology and mission of furthering financial inclusion, along with the team's relentless drive with the company's success. Kinross said, "Today, we have enabled close to 1.5 million loans and lines of credit to underserved consumers in North America, but we won't stop there. Backed by our AI-powered technology and the best talent, we have set our eyes on global growth. We are making credit more inclusive, and we are just getting started."

"The Enterprise—Industry Leaders exemplify the strength and resilience of Canada's business landscape, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and drive sustainable growth," highlighted Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "As established leaders in their industries, these companies have demonstrated their capacity to innovate, adapt, and transform in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By embracing emerging technologies, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and leveraging their extensive resources, these Enterprise –Industry Leaders have positioned themselves as industry leaders, setting new benchmarks for success. Their achievements not only contribute to their own organizational growth but also inspire and shape the future of Canada's technology sector."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over one billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.

Learn more at www.propelholdings.com

(www.foracredit.ca, www.creditfresh.com, www.moneykey.com)

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]