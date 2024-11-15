Propel Completes Acquisition of QuidMarket

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Stagemount Limited (dba "QuidMarket"), a leading digital UK-based fintech lender specializing in credit for underserved consumers (the "Acquisition"). The final purchase price was US$71 million, excluding closing adjustments, and was paid all in cash.

"The closing of the Acquisition of QuidMarket is a critical step in our journey to become a global leader in building financial opportunity. A leading UK fintech lender, QuidMarket is focused on the 20 million underserved consumers in the UK. Backed by Propel's AI-powered technology, financial and operational expertise, and capital resources, we believe QuidMarket will be able to accelerate its growth while broadening access to credit for more underserved consumers," said Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel.

Management believes that the Acquisition will be immediately accretive to Propel's 2024 and 2025 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1, on a pro forma basis, and excluding transaction costs and before any synergies.

"I want to officially welcome the QuidMarket team to Propel. Together, we will build a UK leader," Mr. Kinross added.

"We have ambitious plans for the UK, and QuidMarket is a critical first step," said Sheldon Saidakovsky, CFO of Propel and the executive in charge of leading the QuidMarket integration. "In advance of the closing, we outlined a multi-phased integration plan for QuidMarket. Initially we will focus on building financial and operational infrastructure that mirrors our own. Once complete, we will begin to accelerate QuidMarket growth at both the top and bottom line. Laying the foundation to grow QuidMarket into the UK's market leader will be a key focus as we head into 2025."

Acquisition Financing and Subscription Receipt Conversion

The US$71 million purchase price for the Acquisition was funded from the net proceeds of Propel's previously announced C$115 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"), which closed on October 3, 2024.

Upon closing of the Acquisition, each holder of a Subscription Receipt will be entitled to receive, automatically and without additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder, (i) one common share of Propel (the "Common Shares") and (ii) a cash amount equivalent to the C$0.15 dividend per Common Share payable by the Company to holders of Common Shares of record on November 15, 2024, with payment occurring on December 4, 2024.

Trading in the Subscription Receipts is expected to be halted, the transfer register maintained by the subscription receipt agent will be closed and the Subscription Receipts will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), in each case, effective as of the close of trading today. The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipts are expected to commence trading on the TSX on November 15, 2024.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over one billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

About QuidMarketLaunched in 2011, QuidMarket is a leading UK-based digital only consumer lender specializing in providing short-term installment loans to individuals with limited access to traditional financial solutions. QuidMarket is committed to responsible lending, offering tailored financial support to help consumers manage unexpected expenses.

