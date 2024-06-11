Propel Again Named One of Canada's Best Places to Work by HRD Canada

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), a financial technology ("fintech") company dedicated to building a new world of financial opportunity, announced it has been named one of Canada's Best Places to Work by Human Resources Director (HRD) Canada for a second year in a row.

The award recognizes Canada's top employers and is determined through an extensive submission as well as an employee survey that asks employees directly about the health of their workplace. The submission and survey look at various factors including employee engagement, the average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, corporate culture, rewards and recognition and professional development.

Propel, with offices in Toronto and Winnipeg, was founded in 2011 with the vision of building a new world of financial opportunity for underserved consumers using innovative technology and recruiting best-in-class talent. Propel's four co-founders have been at the company since its inception and have championed a meritocratic corporate culture as the organization has evolved into a publicly traded company with more than 450 employees.

"We have an unparalleled culture here at Propel. Our people dedicate themselves to driving growth, creating opportunities and continuously pushing us forward. At the core of our culture is an unwavering commitment to meritocracy and superior service which creates an environment where we are all working to create success for our customers and for the company. This award is testament to the phenomenal culture we have built and continue to champion," said Cindy Usprech, Senior Vice President, People and Culture, Chief of Staff.

"Propel has become an industry-leading financial technology company by bringing in best-in-class talent and fostering a corporate culture of entrepreneurship. This culture hinges on our unwavering commitment to our core values and dedication to building opportunity for our consumers, partners, and each other. I am immensely proud of the team we've built and what this team has accomplished," said Clive Kinross, CEO.

About HRD Canada

HRD is Canada's leading publication for senior human resource professionals and top corporate decision-makers. HRD Canada concentrates on the real issues and challenges facing the HR professional and the industry, with in-depth features and analysis of what really matters. HRD features high-level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HR directors and industry leaders from around the globe, and leading newsmakers in the field. Content goes beyond industry standards, offering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles through the HRD website.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech company building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh and MoneyKey — and our Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its groundbreaking AI-driven platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. Our revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over one billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at www.propelholdings.com

(www.foracredit.ca, www.creditfresh.com, www.moneykey.com)

