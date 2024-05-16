Promutuel Insurance ranks in the top 60 for employee experience

QUÉBEC CITY, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Promutuel Insurance has been ranked in the top 60 for employee experience, and at 3rd place among the 1000 employees and more companies in the latest Officevibe surveys. Officevibe's program recognizes companies that provide an outstanding employee experience.

These results recognize Promutuel Insurance's commitment to the well-being of its employees, but there's no question that they're also a tribute to the day-to-day commitment of Groupe Promutuel's 2,200 employees to building a strong organizational culture and driving organizational success.

That success also reflects the visionary leadership of CEO Geneviève Fortier and the unstinting efforts of her entire management team. Promutuel Insurance has used innovative programs and a people-centred approach to create an environment where employees thrive and performance is all about people.

"It's an honour to see Promutuel Insurance ranked in the top 60 in employee experience out of more than 3,000 companies worldwide," said Geneviève Fortier. It celebrates our never-ending commitment to making sure our people can thrive. I'm proud to know that our managers and employee ambassadors are so dedicated to driving the success of this great organization every single day."

"I am proud to see how we've maintained such a sustained, high level of commitment from our employees," said Isabel Portelance, Vice-President, Human Capital. "With our strong organizational culture and deeply human mutualist values, all the programs we've put in place over the years to promote our people's well-being are really paying off."

About Promutuel Insurance

Promutuel Insurance is one of the biggest damage insurers in Quebec. Renowned for financial stability, superior quality products, and outstanding customer service, it boasts 2,200 employees serving 639,000 insured members. Promutuel Insurance has made it its mission to ensure the well-being and peace of mind of its insured members, employees, and communities. In doing so it provides exceptional, personalized service while fostering the mutualist values that have guided it for over 170 years.

