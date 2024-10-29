MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - PROMPT, a leader in funding technological innovation, unveiled the first overview of the cybersecurity sector in Quebec. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide an in-depth understanding of Quebec's cybersecurity offerings, services and the ecosystem that supports them.

A Critical Overview to Combat Rising Threats

As cybersecurity threats multiply and the demand for cybersecurity expertise escalates, the need for Quebec to build a resilient cybersecurity infrastructure has never been more urgent. However, detailed data on Quebec's cybersecurity industry, including its unique challenges and specific needs, remain scarce. PROMPT, with support from the ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE), developed this industry overview to fill this gap.

"Through our funding programs, PROMPT has gained valuable insights into the strategic needs of the cybersecurity sector over the past five years," said Liette Lamonde, PROMPT's Executive Director. "With this 360° industry overview, we aim to validate our observations and provide targeted support to innovative companies and the entire ecosystem."

"Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly more important for our entrepreneurs. It protects them against cyberattacks and helps them stay competitive. PROMPT's initiative can prove invaluable to strengthening their security. This encourages innovation and puts Quebec at the forefront of this strategic field," stated Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism.

Cybersecurity Overview collaborators

The organization places particular emphasis on collaboration, its primary vocation being to stimulate technological innovation by encouraging players from academia and industry to work together. For Liette Lamonde, "it was obvious for PROMPT to bring together recognized actors in the field of cybersecurity to help us collect and analyze the data gathered in this report." The overview is therefore the result of a fruitful collaboration between PROMPT, the main organizations representing companies in the sector (Cybereco and IN-SEC-M), and two professors from the academic field.

Identifying key players at a glance

To enhance the visibility of service providers and encourage collaboration among ecosystem players, PROMPT has also listed the organizations and mapped them in an interactive document. This summary document, as well as the full overview of cybersecurity, are available on the PROMPT website.

About PROMPT

PROMPT contributes to Québec's socio-economic development by stimulating innovation in digital technologies. Its financing programs support companies and the academic community in carrying out innovation and research projects, while encouraging the collaborative model. As a catalyst for innovation, PROMPT fosters the development of technological solutions essential to meeting contemporary societal challenges. PROMPT's activities help position Quebec as a key player in technological innovation worldwide.

