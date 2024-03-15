Promoting Atlantic Canada-U.S. collaboration during New England visit

MONCTON, NB, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada and its neighbours in the New England states share a long history of important trade relationships and economic partnerships that create opportunities for businesses and workers on both sides of the border.

This week, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA, led a visit to New England to strengthen economic ties between the two regions and promote Atlantic Canada as a leader in the fish and seafood industry, the blue economy and renewable energy.

Over the weekend, Minister Hutchings attended the Seafood Expo North America (SENA) 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. In line with the Atlantic Growth Strategy's push for increased productivity and competitiveness, the Minister joined other federal ministers and Atlantic Canadian provincial premiers and ministers for the official opening of the Canada Pavilion, where 25 Atlantic Canadian fish and seafood firms and organizations were exhibiting.

While at SENA, she met with Atlantic Canadian businesses to take stock of Atlantic Canada's competitive advantage in the global fish and seafood industry. They explored cutting-edge ways to expand sales through the introduction of new products and packaging, and boost competitiveness through processing innovations, food safety, and sustainability practices necessary to bring the region's fish and seafood products to tables worldwide.

Last year alone, global fish and seafood exports from Atlantic Canada stood at $5.7 billion, with nearly two-thirds of those exports destined for the United States. The region's fish and seafood industry employed nearly 24,000 workers, many in rural, coastal communities.

The Minister met with the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), a federal-state partnership for economic development in the New England region, with a mandate similar to ACOA's. This collaboration is an avenue to deepen the long-standing ties between Atlantic Canada and New England.

Minister Hutchings also traveled to Providence, Rhode Island, and New Bedford, Massachusetts, to advance the Atlantic Growth Strategy's commitment to achieve a net-zero economy by promoting Atlantic Canada's economic strengths in the blue economy, ocean technology, and renewable energy, including offshore wind. The Minister engaged with business leaders, investors and government representatives to develop collaborative ways to build on the strong, long-standing trade links between Atlantic Canada and New England, and maximizing both region's competitiveness in the blue economy and renewable energy.

Minister Hutchings concluded her visit meeting with Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts State Secretary of Economic Development, and Anne Gobi, Director of Rural Affairs.

The Government of Canada continues to demonstrate its commitment to building on Atlantic Canada's economic momentum by strengthening ties with the region's most important trade partners to develop innovative collaborations that boost Atlantic Canada's significant advantages in the blue economy and renewable energy.

Quote

"From world-class fish and seafood exports to renewable energy, Atlantic Canada and New England have shared a close bond for generations. This week, we built on that bond; promoting Canada's fish and seafood sector and the Atlantic Canadian businesses leading the way in offshore energy. The wind is in the sails of our region's economy, and building strong trade ties with our neighbours means we will keep it that way."

- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

Quick facts

The Seafood Expo of North America (SENA) is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and do business.

(SENA) is largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and do business. Through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, ACOA provided a $200,000 non-repayable contribution to the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association to coordinate an Atlantic Canadian delegation to participate in the Seafood Expo North America (SENA), where they could showcase their products and connect with others in the industry.

non-repayable contribution to the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association to coordinate an Atlantic Canadian delegation to participate in the Seafood Expo North America (SENA), where they could showcase their products and connect with others in the industry. All four provincial governments, as well as industry associations and Atlantic Canadian companies exhibiting in the Canada Pavilion contributed a total of $2.1M to support the region's presence at the event.

ATLANTIC CANADA'S FISH AND SEAFOOD INDUSTRY

In 2023, global fish and seafood exports from Atlantic Canada represented nearly 15% of overall exports from the region.

represented nearly 15% of overall exports from the region. Nova Scotia is the largest Atlantic exporter in the industry ( $2.6 billion ), followed by New Brunswick ( $1.9 billion ), Newfoundland and Labrador ( $1.2 billion ), and Prince Edward Island ( $0.5 billion ).

is the largest Atlantic exporter in the industry ( ), followed by ( ), and ( ), and ( ). Sixty-four per cent of the fish and seafood exported from Atlantic Canada in 2023 was destined for customers in the United States

THE BLUE ECONOMY AND ATLANTIC CANADA'S OCEAN SECTOR

The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health. The ocean sector is a key driver of a sustainable blue economy.

In 2020, the ocean sector in Atlantic Canada contributed approximately $15B to GDP and directly employed over 70,000 people, representing approximately 50% of Canada's ocean economy.

RENEWABLE ENERGY POTENTIAL IN ATLANTIC CANADA

With substantial developments planned in wind, green hydrogen, small modular reactors (SMR), biofuels, critical mineral and battery development, the Atlantic region is well positioned to become a net exporter of clean energy.

Atlantic Canada's immense clean energy resources, experienced energy industry, and proximity to key markets present significant opportunities.

immense clean energy resources, experienced energy industry, and proximity to key markets present significant opportunities. Atlantic Canadian provinces have a long history of collaboration with their American neighbours on energy trade and as a trusted supplier of renewable energy.

Related products

Backgrounder: Atlantic Canadian companies exhibiting in the Canada pavilion at SENA 2024

Associated links

BACKGROUNDER

Atlantic Canadian companies exhibiting in the Canada pavilion at SENA 2024

March 15, 2024 • Moncton, New Brunswick • Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Nova Scotia

Bill and Stanley Oyster Co - Fortune Oysters

Fathom Fish & Seafood - https://fathomfish.com

Fisher King Seafood - https://www.fisherkingseafoods.com/

Louisbourg Seafoods - https://louisbourgseafoods.ca

Sea Star Seafoods - https://seastarseafoods.com

Tribune Seafood - http://tribuneseafood.com

World Link Food Distributors Inc. - http://atlanticlobster.ca

Newfoundland and Labrador

Badger Bay

Barry Group Inc. - https://barrygroupinc.com

Ocean Choice International Inc. - https://oceanchoice.com

Whitecap International Seafood Exporters - https://whitecapseafoods.com

New Brunswick

Alliance Seafood/The Great Little Harbour Seafood Company -http://www.allianceseafood.ca

Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association - https://www.atlanticfishfarmers.com/

Bay Shore Lobster - https://www.bayshorelobster.com

International Seafood and Bait - https://www.internationalseafood.co

Ocean Blue Fisheries

Shediac Lobster Shop - https://www.shediaclobster.ca

True North Seafood Company - https://www.truenorthseafood.com

Young's Lobster Company - https://youngslobster.com

Prince Edward Island

East Cape Oyster Company - https://eastcapeoyster.com

Lobster PEI - https://lobsterpei.ca

PEI Mussel King - https://peimusselking.com

Raspberry Point Oysters - https://raspberrypoint.com

Royal Star Foods - https://royalstarfoods.com

Sweet Oyster Co. - https://sweetoyster.ca/

Related products

News release

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow ACOA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

For further information: Contacts: Connor Burton, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]