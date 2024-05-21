Prominent privacy lawyers Éloïse Gratton and François Joli-Coeur join Osler's market-leading national Privacy and Data Management practice

"Éloïse and François significantly bolster the breadth and depth of our national privacy and data practice," says Adam Kardash, Co-Chair of the firm's Privacy and Data Management practice group and National Lead, AccessPrivacy. "Data is now a critical business asset for our clients. Our new partners' extensive and wide-ranging experience strengthens our firm's capacity to help clients navigate the growing array of privacy, legal, ethical and reputational risks in today's complex data environment."

Éloïse is recognized nationally as a leading privacy law practitioner in Canada and is ranked Band 1 by Chambers Canada in Privacy & Data Management. She advises corporations across multiple sectors on a wide array of privacy compliance, crisis and risk management, security incidents, ethics and data governance matters relating to the management of personal information. Éloïse also represents clients on privacy regulatory investigations.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with the leading privacy team in Canada," says Éloïse. "I look forward to co-leading with Adam the largest group of lawyers in Canada focusing exclusively on privacy and data management."

Recognized as "Up and Coming" in the field by Chambers Canada, François advises Canadian and international clients on compliance with privacy and data protection legislation and has assisted organizations of all sizes in the design and implementation of comprehensive privacy compliance programs. François also advises clients regarding compliance with anti-spam law, consumer protection requirements and privacy considerations related to advertising technology, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

"We're very proud to welcome Éloïse and François to Osler to enhance the firm's offerings to clients in the privacy space, both in Québec and across Canada," adds Sandra Abitan, Managing Partner of Osler's Montréal office. "Every day, clients across the country are seeking our assistance on increasingly complex privacy and data management issues. Éloïse and François help cement our firm's national footprint and capacity to address our clients' needs in this rapidly growing area."

