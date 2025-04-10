Prolerity Clinical Research Announces Stacey (Colado) Johnson as Chief Operating Officer

MARRERO, La., April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prolerity Clinical Research, a leading clinical research site network, that owns and operates 12 research sites in Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and New York, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacey Johnson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Stacey will oversee network-wide operations, support strategic initiatives, and drive growth through network expansion.

Stacey is a seasoned clinical research executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in the clinical research ecosystem, having most recently served as VP of Clinical Operations at WCG, COO at Meridien Clinical Research, and prior executive roles in the research site industry. With a strong background in all aspects of site operations and quality, she is well-positioned to enhance operational efficiency and expand Prolerity's market presence.

"We could not be more fortunate to have Stacey join the Prolerity team," said Jeff Williams, CEO of Prolerity, "Stacey's leadership, vision, and commitment to the highest standards of quality align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that she will be instrumental in shaping our future."

Stacey expressed enthusiasm about joining Prolerity Clinical Research, stating, "I am excited to join a team committed to being a high-value site network partner for biopharmaceutical companies and CROs who need sites capable of delivering access to diverse patients to advance their most promising treatments."

Prolerity is a research site network with therapeutic coverage across complex and challenging Phase I–III trials, including gastroenterology, cardiology, CNS, and metabolic diseases. Prolerity owns and operates New Orleans–based Tandem Clinical Research and Florida-based ClinCloud, both known for operating best-in-class research sites for NASH/NAFLD and CNS/neurodegenerative studies by demonstrating excellence in study feasibility, contracting, patient recruitment, patient retention, and quality.

Prolerity also operates all of the clinical research within Allied Digestive Health, the largest gastroenterology and hepatology practice in the Northeastern US (third largest in the country) with 80+ locations and 350+ providers in NJ and NY, specializing in liver disorders, cardiometabolic, IBD, GERD, Celiac Disease, and GI diagnostic/screening trials.

About Prolerity Clinical Research

Prolerity Clinical Research strives to advance medicine while improving patients' quality of life through clinical research. Prolerity's team is committed to serving diverse populations while ensuring our drug development customers can achieve their study objectives across our growing network of sites in Louisiana, Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

