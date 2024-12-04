Prolerity Clinical Research Announces Key Management Appointments

MARRERO, La., Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Prolerity Clinical Research ("Prolerity"), a leading clinical research site network and an AHP portfolio company, announced today the appointments of Erica Prowisor as Executive Vice President of Transformation and Patient Engagement, and Michael Smith as Chief Commercial Officer. Prolerity currently owns and operates 11 research sites across Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and New York.

"I could not be more fortunate to have Erica and Michael join the Prolerity management team as we continue to invest in our site management network," said Jeff Williams, CEO of Prolerity. "We are privileged to benefit from Erica's expertise, innovative thinking in recruitment and patient engagement, and Michael's leadership and deep knowledge in CRO and site management. Both executives will be key contributors to fueling our growth and extending our reach to patients who can benefit from the important research we conduct on behalf of our pharma and biotech sponsors."

Prolerity is a research site network with therapeutic coverage across complex and challenging Phase I–III trials, including gastroenterology, cardiometabolic, CNS, and liver diseases.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join Prolerity to ensure that we excel at meeting the needs of patients and drug developers," said Erica Prowisor. "We will work to innovate our recruitment function to provide even more value for our customers who rely on our sites, talented investigators, and staff." Previously, Erica was Senior Vice President of Patients and Provider Networks at Science 37. Prior to that, she worked at IQVIA and Accurian, a recruitment company within PPD.

"Like Erica, I too am thrilled to be working on this mission with Prolerity," said Michael Smith. "Prolerity's group of sites has built a strong reputation in key challenging areas of research that require focus, experience, and efficient patient access to advance promising treatments into the hands of doctors and patients." Most recently, Michael was Chief Commercial Officer at Javara. Prior to that, he worked for Syneos Health.

Prolerity owns New Orleans–based Tandem Clinical Research ("Tandem"), known for operating best-in-class research sites for NASH/NAFLD and neurodegenerative studies by demonstrating excellence in study feasibility, contracting, patient recruitment, patient retention, and quality. Tandem recently expanded into its newly developed, purpose-built 12,000 sq ft headquarters in Marrero, LA, and a new 13,000 sq ft space in Maitland, FL, through its ClinCloud division.

Prolerity Clinical Research strives to advance medicine while improving patients' quality of life through clinical research. Prolerity's team is committed to serving diverse populations while ensuring our drug development customers can achieve their study objectives across our growing network of sites in Louisiana, Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

