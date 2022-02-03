HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Hamilton Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joined forces with other services across the greater Hamilton area in a two-year long investigation targeting drug trafficking and firearm-related crime in the Golden Horseshoe, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures of firearms, drugs and property.

In September 2019, the Hamilton Police Service and the RCMP formed Project Skyfall in order to address drug trafficking and firearm-related crime in the Golden Horseshoe. With the assistance of Halton Regional Police Service, the fully-integrated team was mandated to uncover, investigate, and disrupt serious and organized crime elements in our community.

Over the two-year investigation, there were approximately 150 warrants and other court orders filed. In total, police seized 29 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 400 grams of fentanyl, and 440 pounds of illegal cannabis, which represented a combined street value of $5,518,000. Investigators also seized 13 handguns, one long gun, other prohibited firearm components and weapons, as well as $765,602 in Canadian currency.

"We know drugs have a significant impact on Hamilton's streets and are associated with an increase in violence and the rise in opioid deaths. Project Skyfall targeted a highly sophisticated drug trafficking syndicate involving organized crime groups in Hamilton. By working collaboratively with our neighbouring law enforcement partners, we were able to take a significant amount of drugs and firearms off our streets," says Hamilton Police Service Inspector Mark Stiller.

"The RCMP recognizes the importance of partnerships to address serious and organized crime in our community," said Superintendent Jeff Cooper, Officer in Charge of District Command. "This investigation, conducted jointly with the Hamilton Police Service and the Halton Regional Police Service, serves as a great example of how a coordinated enforcement effort can contribute to safer communities and disrupt illegal activity, keeping illicit drugs and weapons off the streets."

Project Skyfall was supported through funding provided by the Government of Ontario, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

"Organized crime groups exploit profit opportunities wherever they arise. They do not care what city or town their criminal activities take them to. Those involved in these groups are only concerned about making money," said Halton Regional Police Service Inspector Dave Costantini. "They do not care about the safety, security or well-being of any member of any community. Project Skyfall demonstrates the success that can be achieved when police services collaborate to tenaciously disrupt and dismantle these criminal organizations.

Concluding in January 2022, 17 individuals were charged through Project Skyfall and 145 criminal charges were laid. The following individuals face charges:

Joseph Iavarone, 29-years-old from Hamilton



Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (2 counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000 (2 counts)

(2 counts) Possession of a prohibited weapon

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Daniel Reeve, 31-years-old from Beamsville

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Caroline Cote, 25-years-old from Hamilton

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Sarorn Chan, 34-years-old from Hamilton

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Kim Tang, 29-yearsold from Hamilton

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Hai Nguyen, 24-years-old from Hamilton

Possession of a prohibited device (5 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (codeine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Robert Vrbanic, 34-years-old from Grimsby

Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (2 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

Sarah Josipovic, 28-years-old of Grimsby

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

Kyle Gallant, 31-years-old of Hamilton

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling

Paul Brooks, 55-years-old of Hamilton

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm/prohibited device

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon contrary to order

Pavle Vlahic, 31-years-old of Burlington

Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Vladimir Apostolski, 40-years-old of Hamilton

Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (2 counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000 (2 counts)

(2 counts) Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution (2 counts)

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling (2 counts)

Danica Apostolski, 40-years-old of Hamilton

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling

Hardeep Sihra, 42-years-old of Hamilton

Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking

Lakvinder Sihra, 51-years-old of Hamilton

Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking

Zoran Klisuric, 57-years-old of Hamilton

Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)

Jamal Chemin (aka Jamal Shehai), 40-years-old of North York

Careless storage of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm/prohibited device (17 counts)

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number (10 counts)

Possession of a firearm contrary to order (3 counts)

Possession of a prohibited device (6 counts)

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (11 counts)

Investigators are asking anyone with information relating to this investigation, to contact Detective Sergeant Gary Heron at 905-546-3810.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook:/RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: @rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]