HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Hamilton Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joined forces with other services across the greater Hamilton area in a two-year long investigation targeting drug trafficking and firearm-related crime in the Golden Horseshoe, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures of firearms, drugs and property.
In September 2019, the Hamilton Police Service and the RCMP formed Project Skyfall in order to address drug trafficking and firearm-related crime in the Golden Horseshoe. With the assistance of Halton Regional Police Service, the fully-integrated team was mandated to uncover, investigate, and disrupt serious and organized crime elements in our community.
Over the two-year investigation, there were approximately 150 warrants and other court orders filed. In total, police seized 29 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 400 grams of fentanyl, and 440 pounds of illegal cannabis, which represented a combined street value of $5,518,000. Investigators also seized 13 handguns, one long gun, other prohibited firearm components and weapons, as well as $765,602 in Canadian currency.
"We know drugs have a significant impact on Hamilton's streets and are associated with an increase in violence and the rise in opioid deaths. Project Skyfall targeted a highly sophisticated drug trafficking syndicate involving organized crime groups in Hamilton. By working collaboratively with our neighbouring law enforcement partners, we were able to take a significant amount of drugs and firearms off our streets," says Hamilton Police Service Inspector Mark Stiller.
"The RCMP recognizes the importance of partnerships to address serious and organized crime in our community," said Superintendent Jeff Cooper, Officer in Charge of District Command. "This investigation, conducted jointly with the Hamilton Police Service and the Halton Regional Police Service, serves as a great example of how a coordinated enforcement effort can contribute to safer communities and disrupt illegal activity, keeping illicit drugs and weapons off the streets."
Project Skyfall was supported through funding provided by the Government of Ontario, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.
"Organized crime groups exploit profit opportunities wherever they arise. They do not care what city or town their criminal activities take them to. Those involved in these groups are only concerned about making money," said Halton Regional Police Service Inspector Dave Costantini. "They do not care about the safety, security or well-being of any member of any community. Project Skyfall demonstrates the success that can be achieved when police services collaborate to tenaciously disrupt and dismantle these criminal organizations.
Concluding in January 2022, 17 individuals were charged through Project Skyfall and 145 criminal charges were laid. The following individuals face charges:
Joseph Iavarone, 29-years-old from Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (2 counts)
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000 (2 counts)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
Daniel Reeve, 31-years-old from Beamsville
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
Caroline Cote, 25-years-old from Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
Sarorn Chan, 34-years-old from Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
Kim Tang, 29-yearsold from Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
Hai Nguyen, 24-years-old from Hamilton
- Possession of a prohibited device (5 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (codeine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
Robert Vrbanic, 34-years-old from Grimsby
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (2 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000
Sarah Josipovic, 28-years-old of Grimsby
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000
Kyle Gallant, 31-years-old of Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling
Paul Brooks, 55-years-old of Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm/prohibited device
- Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- Possession of a weapon contrary to order
Pavle Vlahic, 31-years-old of Burlington
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) (3 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution
Vladimir Apostolski, 40-years-old of Hamilton
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (2 counts)
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000 (2 counts)
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution (2 counts)
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling (2 counts)
Danica Apostolski, 40-years-old of Hamilton
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of illegal cannabis for the purpose of selling
Hardeep Sihra, 42-years-old of Hamilton
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) (3 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking
Lakvinder Sihra, 51-years-old of Hamilton
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) (3 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)
- Possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking
Zoran Klisuric, 57-years-old of Hamilton
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)
Jamal Chemin (aka Jamal Shehai), 40-years-old of North York
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm/prohibited device (17 counts)
- Possession of a firearm with altered serial number (10 counts)
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order (3 counts)
- Possession of a prohibited device (6 counts)
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (2 counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (11 counts)
Investigators are asking anyone with information relating to this investigation, to contact Detective Sergeant Gary Heron at 905-546-3810.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
