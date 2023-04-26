A.F.C. Toronto City, Toronto's first professional women's soccer club debuts as the third founding team

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Project 8 is excited to announce today that A.F.C. Toronto City has joined as the third founding team for Canada's women's professional soccer league, kicking off in 2025. Toronto City is the third of eight teams expected in the league and is Toronto's first-ever women's professional soccer team. DoorDash Canada officially announced its partnership with Project 8 as the fourth founding partner to be announced. DoorDash joins CIBC, Air Canada and Canadian Tire as dedicated partners in creating opportunities for Canadian women in sports through the development of this league.

Project 8 announces Toronto franchise, A.F.C. Toronto City, and its fourth major partnership DoorDash Canada. (Left to right) Helena Ruken, Chief Executive Officer A.F.C. Toronto City; Diana Matheson Co-Founder and CEO of Project 8; Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. (CNW Group/Project 8)

"Toronto is a hub for sport, and with A.F.C. Toronto City joining, this is only going to further help to grow the game and build a greated community, and stronger player opportunities in an already talented city," says Diana Matheson, Co-Founder and CEO of Project 8. "DoorDash Canada's commitment and passion for championing women and girls - both on and off the pitch – are values Project 8 shares. This makes them another strong partner to Project 8 and will accelerate our ambition of creating visible opportunities for women in sport."

Toronto City will be led by local business, sport, and community leaders: Helena Ruken as the Chief Executive Officer; Brenda Ha as Chief Operating Officer and Jill Burgin as Chief Marketing Officer. Team leadership is rounded out with experienced soccer and business leaders who share roots in North Toronto Soccer.

"As one of the founding clubs for Project 8, we are excited to be the first to bring women's professional soccer to Toronto," says Helena Ruken, Chief Executive Officer, A.F.C Toronto City, "We are a group of passionate advocates for equity, diversity, and inclusion, and we're excited to rally even more partners, supporters, and our local community to join us on this journey towards kicking-off women's professional soccer in Toronto."

Supporters of women's soccer in Toronto can expect to see their newest club's identity and crest announced in the coming year. Toronto City, The Vancouver Whitecaps, and Calgary Foothills have been confirmed as the first three of the league's founding eight teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with Project 8 in a way that will be truly meaningful to the future of women and girls in sport," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "Our mission is to empower local economies and that starts in the community - we're committed to investing in programs that drive meaningful change, create more room at the table, and level the playing field."

DoorDash and Project 8 have many shared values and are committed to empowering local communities and championing women and girls by working together to create a reality where more girls see a future for themselves in sport.

"We are thrilled to welcome A.F.C. Toronto City to women's professional soccer," says Breagha Carr-Harris, Head of Women's Professional Soccer, "This momentum is exciting as we build toward a professional league in 2025, it's wonderful to include A.F.C. Toronto City with Vancouver Whitecaps and Calgary Foothills as founding teams during this historic time."

About Project 8 Sports Inc.

Founded by fellow Smith School of Business MBAs Diana Matheson and Thomas Gilbert, Project 8 Sports Inc. aims to push the bounds of what's possible. They are movers and builders and live to make the impossible possible.

About A.F.C. Toronto City Inc.

A.F.C. Toronto City is a founding team of the newly forming Canadian women's professional soccer league. Over the next two years, the team will focus on building the business, securing funding and infrastructure, and setting up to launch a first-rate experience for players, staff, and supporters in spring 2025. Toronto City will bring the community together while inspiring young women and girls to lead, develop, and excel.

About DoorDash Canada

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighbourhood of good in every order.

