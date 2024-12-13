PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTC: ASHXF) ("PLAN" or the "Company") reports that, further to its news release dated November 20, 2024, due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the mailing of the Management Information Circular, Notice of Meeting, proxy form or voting instruction form (collectively, the "Materials") for the upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on January 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.at Suite 700, 401 West Georgia, Vancouver, BC,(the "Meeting") may be delayed.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement under CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the "Blanket Order") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission re Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters, all as more particularly described in the Materials:



a) To fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four;

b) To elect the four directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

c) To appoint the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of to be paid to the auditors;

d) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution ratifying and approving the Company's amended and restated stock option plan; and

e) To transact other such business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Shareholders can retrieve electronic versions of the Materials from www.progressiveplanet.com/investors/ or www.sedarplus.ca under the profile for Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. or may also reach out to the Company at [email protected] or by phone at 1 (800) 910 3072 to request copies of the Materials be delivered directly to them via email.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the Blanket Order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its shareholders.

Registered shareholders can reach out to Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to request their individual control numbers required to vote their proxy.

Registered shareholders should vote by telephone or via the Internet as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC.

Progressive Planet, a CleanTech company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies, while our second on-site lab focuses on sustainable solutions for agriculture and animal care. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: www.progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance. For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the NCIB and purchases thereunder and the effects of repurchases. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, purchases made under the NCIB are not guaranteed and may be suspended at the discretion of the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]