Progressive Planet procures flagship natural pozzolan property near Kamloops, BC

KAMLOOPS, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has procured 100% of the mineral rights to the Ferguson Creek Pozzolan Property located approximately 100 kilometers from Kamloops, BC.

Terms of the Deal

In consideration for the Claims, Progressive Planet will pay Tilava Mining Corporation, an arm's length party to the Company, a total of $125,000. The first payment of $50,000 was paid on signing of the agreement on June 17, 2025. The following two additional milestone payments are detailed as follows:

An additional amount of $25,000 is to be paid within five days following the issuance of a Bulk Sample Permit; and





The remaining amount of $50,000 is to be paid within five days following the issuance of a Mine Permit from the province of BC.

Royalty

In addition to the cash payments listed above, Progressive Planet has granted Tilava Mining Corporation a royalty of $2.00 per metric tonne (1,000 kg) of commercially sold products produced or extracted by or on behalf of the Purchaser from the Ferguson Creek Pozzolan Property up to a maximum amount of $2,500,000.

Ferguson Creek Pozzolan Property

The Ferguson Creek Pozzolan Property was the subject of historical drilling, bulk sampling and commercial testing by an international cement company which also received government approval to extract a bulk sample from the property. No Mine Permit has been issued to date on the property.

Progressive Planet conducted a series of cement tests on material procured from the property before signing the agreement. Testing included water demand and compressive strength. Progressive Planet has not completed further testing, exploration or development work on the property but will do so in support of its applications for the Bulk Sample Permit and Mine Permit. There is no assurance or guarantee that either or both permits will be issued. Progressive Planet will provide further updates as they become available.

"As the 100% owner of three sources of natural pozzolan in BC and partial owner of a fourth source of natural pozzolan, Progressive Planet continues to target new sources of natural pozzolan in BC and the continental USA, and so we are excited to announce this acquisition," said Steve Harpur, CPA and CEO of Progressive Planet.

In looking for new sources of natural pozzolan, Progressive Planet favours sources that meets a minimum of three of the following criteria:

Potential for use to grow our legacy business of industrial mineral processing in Western Canada or expand it into the continental USA ,

or expand it into the continental , Potential to supply natural pozzolan to the cement industry in the target geographical area (800 km radius) for a minimum of 30 years,

Possess compressive strength greater than fly ash, and,

Demonstrate compatibility to combine with PozGlass in a blended supplementary cementing material.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]