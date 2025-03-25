Progressive Planet Secures $1.14 Million from BC's Innovative Clean Energy Fund to Advance PozGlass Pilot Plant

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $1,140,000 grant from the British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund, supporting the continued development of its revolutionary PozGlass™ pilot plant.

PozGlass™ represents a breakthrough in low-carbon cement technology, transforming post-consumer glass into a high-performance supplementary cementitious material (SCM). This funding represents another significant milestone as the company scales its solution to address cement's substantial carbon footprint.

"Cement production accounts for over 7% of global CO₂ emissions and creative solutions like Progressive Planet's pilot plant in Kamloops is exactly what we need to reduce emissions here in B.C. while boosting economic development," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "With support from the British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy Fund, Progressive Plant is scaling up their pilot project, which is focused on reducing the cement industry's carbon footprint by transforming waste materials into valuable resources."

"PozGlass™ is the right solution at the right time," said Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet. "We're tackling two major environmental challenges at once: reducing cement's carbon footprint and creating a high value use for post-consumer glass that would otherwise end up in landfills. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy and Climate. The financial assistance of the BC Ministry of Energy allows us to scale up BC-based technology in BC."

"This grant, alongside funding announced earlier this month and our strategic partnership with Lafarge Canada, is helping accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon cement industry," said Randy Gue, Director, at Progressive Planet. "These investments are not just financial – they are a signal that industry leaders and government agencies recognize the potential of PozGlass™ to scale and make a meaningful impact."

"This funding accelerates our mission to scale PozGlass™, demonstrating its readiness for commercial adoption while enabling the cement industry to achieve significant emissions reductions," added Harpur.

PozGlass™ offers a triple-bottom-line solution:

Reducing emissions by replacing up to 50% of Portland cement, a major contributor to CO₂ emissions.

cement, a major contributor to CO₂ emissions. Sequestering carbon by permanently converting captured CO₂ into limestone.

Diverting waste by repurposing post-consumer glass into a valuable industrial material.

Cement production accounts for over 7% of global CO₂ emissions, and sources for traditional SCMs like fly ash and slag are transitioning out. With Lafarge Canada already committed to purchasing all PozGlass™ produced at the pilot plant, Progressive Planet is well-positioned to scale a viable, made-in-Canada solution that supports both industry and the environment.

Driving the Future of Low-Carbon Cement

The global low-carbon cement market, valued at US$2 billion in 2023, is projected to triple by 2034. With partnerships spanning investors, engineers, and construction stakeholders, Progressive Planet is poised to capitalize on this growth while reducing the carbon footprint of one of the world's most essential industries.

Progressive Planet's Kamloops, British Columbia-based pilot plant is set to begin operations in October 2025, marking a key step toward scaling PozGlass™ production and accelerating its adoption across North America and beyond. The first phase of operations includes dry processing of post-consumer glass to remove contaminants and create coarse glass powder – the key ingredient in PozGlass™.

In Phase 1, Progressive Planet will also manufacture additional coarse glass products such as CanBlast™, a crystalline silica-free sandblasting media, which the company has sold for over a decade through a third-party manufacturer.

Phase 2 will introduce wet grinding of the coarse glass powder to produce PozGlass™. Construction of the wet grinding facility is expected to be completed in late 2026, further enhancing Progressive Planet's capacity to meet industry demand for sustainable building materials.

For more information about Progressive Planet and PozGlass™, visit progressiveplanet.com.

About the Government of B.C. Innovative Clean Energy Fund:

The Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund was established in 2007 and was designed to support government's energy and environmental priorities and advance British Columbia's clean energy sector.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies, while our second on-site lab focuses on sustainable solutions for agriculture and animal care. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]; Progressive Planet Media Contact: Meagan Cameron, Director of Strategy, [email protected], 519-710-8717