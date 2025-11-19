Progressive Planet Pours First PozGlass™ SCM

KAMLOOPS, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide a detailed shareholder update.

Progressive Planet provides details of first concrete pour of PozGlass SCM

While pursuing the defined Milestones for the PozGlass Pilot Plant, Progressive Planet concurrently procured used equipment which it used to produce approximately one metric tonne of finished PozGlass SCM powder.

Progressive Planet supplied a sufficient amount of PozGlass SCM powder to substitute 20% of the Portland cement in six cubic meters of ready-mix concrete blended to pour a series of structural pads inside the PozGlass Pilot Plant Building at 734 Sarcee Street East. The pour was successfully completed today.

"Today is a historic day for Progressive Planet. I want to thank my co-founder, Dave Richardson, and the entire team at Progressive Planet. I also want to thank the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and the BC Innovative Clean Energy Fund for their support of this project," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Progressive Planet is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and from the BC Innovative Clean Energy Fund in support of this project which is broken down into four annual milestones.

"This marks an exciting step forward in British Columbia's clean technology and low-carbon innovation journey. Through support from the BC Innovative Clean Energy Fund, we're proud to help advance made-in-B.C. solutions that reduce emissions, strengthen local economies, and create good jobs. Progressive Planet's success demonstrates how collaboration between government, industry, and research can drive real progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future," said Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions.

The small-scale batch plant has been disassembled to make room for the installation of all the new equipment which has arrived for the PozGlass Pilot Plant Phase 1 buildout. Progressive Planet will continue to post regular construction updates on our company LinkedIn page.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

