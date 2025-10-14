Progressive Planet provides shareholder update

KAMLOOPS, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide a detailed shareholder update.

PLAN provides update on third party testing of PozGlass

Progressive Planet has begun a series of third-party tests to demonstrate one of the most significant attributes of PozGlass…its ability to mitigate Alkali Silica Reactivity (ASR). ASR is often referred to in cement industry as "concrete cancer." ASR causes concrete spalling when the aggregate in concrete reacts to alkali properties of the cement binder. It is a prevalent problem.

Progressive Planet recently received results from an accredited lab comparing the ability of PozGlass to mitigate ASR versus the ability of conventional ground glass pozzolan to do the same under tests conducted using the Canadian standard: CSA-A23.2-28A.

For this accelerated mortar bar test, PozGlass was used to replace 30% of the Portland cement. To compare the effectiveness of PozGlass (which is wet ground) with conventional ground glass pozzolan (which is dry ground), the accredited lab also ran the same test using a 30% substitute of dry ground glass to replace 30% o the Portland cement.

For this test, if the mortar bar expands more than 0.10%, the result is considered a failure.

In the tests of the mortar bar expansion, the mortar bar which contained PozGlass expanded only 0.02% and passed the test, while the mortar bar which contained traditional ground glass pozzolan expanded 0.11% and failed the test. In comparison, the conventional ground glass pozzolan mortar bar expanded approximately 500% more than the mortar bar which contained an equivalent amount of PozGlass.

A second set of tests was done where 40% of Portland cement was substituted with PozGlass and ground glass pozzolan, respectively. In this test, both the mortar bars passed the test.

The expansions were 0.05% for the traditional glass pozzolan versus 0.01% for the PozGlass. Again, the conventional ground glass pozzolan mortar bar expanded approximately 500% more than the mortar bar which contained an equivalent amount of PozGlass.

"The ability to mitigate ASR is a major competitive advantage for PozGlass. This side-by-side testing demonstrates this advantage of PozGlass over conventional ground glass pozzolan" stated Dr. Doug Brown, CTO and President of Progressive Planet Alberta, the wholly owned research subsidiary of Progressive Planet Solutions.

Progressive Planet is now commencing a series of two-year ASR tests with an accredited lab. The tests will be completed on PozGlass along with conventional ground glass pozzolan.

PLAN provides update on PozGlass Pilot Plant and production of PozGlass

Progressive Planet is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and from the BC Innovative Clean Energy Fund in support of this project which is broken down into four annual milestones. The major component of Milestone 1 is to procure and commission the front-end glass processing equipment. The Forecasted Milestone 1 deadline is October 31, 2025, with detailed reporting of same to occur by November 30, 2025.

All front-end glass processing equipment has been ordered, but one piece of specialty equipment, an optical sorter which recognizes and separates small pieces of plastic, ceramic and steel from glass, will not arrive until January 2026. The optical sorter is being manufactured in Austria. The same manufacturer produced and delivered two specialty roll crushers for the PozGlass Pilot Plant on time, and we anticipate the optical sorter to arrive per the date provided by the manufacturer of January 2026.

In addition, the construction of a steel building addition to the back of 734 Sarcee Street East has experienced small delays due to the prolonged length of time to procure municipal permits to construct a concrete foundation and the steel building addition. Permits were applied for in July. The permit to install concrete foundations was received two weeks ago. The permit to construct the steel building addition is expected to be issued within the next 30 days.

To mitigate the delay in receiving the permit to construct the concrete foundations and the steel building addition, Progressive Planet pre-purchased and received all the structural steel for the building addition. Our internal team of metal fabricators and welders have completed all the work required for quick assembly of the steel structure once permits are issued and the concrete foundations are poured. In addition, all the foundation footing frames, and the rebar for the footings have been pre-assembled.

The original deadline to supply the granting agencies evidence that all components of Milestone 1 are completed was November 30, 2025. Progressive Planet now anticipates that it will supply this evidence of completion of all components of Milestone 1 on or before March 30, 2026, a delay of 4 months.

The major component of Milestone 2 is to procure and commission the PozGlass specific processing line. Milestone 2 focuses on wet grinding while Milestone 1 is focused on contaminant removal and dry grinding. The Forecast Milestone Two Deadline is October 31, 2026, with detailed reporting of same to occur by November 30, 2026. Progressive Planet does not expect any delays in completing Milestone 2 on or before the reporting deadline.

While there have been delays in finishing Milestone 1, significant early progress has been made in achieving Milestone 2. Concurrently to procuring and receiving the custom designed wet grinding mill for the PozGlass Pilot Plant, Progressive Planet procured a used, commercial-sized wet grinding mill made by the same manufacturer. The used mill has a grinding capacity of approximately eight times the grinding capacity of the custom grinding mill procured and received for the pilot plant.

In addition, Progressive Planet procured all the equipment needed to handle wastewater processing, drying, and packaging small commercial scale batches of PozGlass. Commissioning of the small-scale batch plant has commenced.

Progressive Planet intends to use PozGlass in the ready-mix concrete blended to pour a series of structural pads inside the PozGlass Pilot Plant Building at 734 Sarcee Street East. The pour is planned for the month of November 2025. This is a major milestone for Progressive Planet, and this first commercial pour will be professionally video taped. Once the planned concrete pour date is finalized, this date will be announced.

Once this pour has been completed and the newly poured concrete pads containing PozGlass have cured, the small-scale batch plant will be disassembled to make room for the installation of all the new equipment which has arrived for the PozGlass Pilot Plant.

PLAN wins major new product listings with large US retailer

We are proud to announce that Progressive Planet has won three major new product listings with a large US retailer. The product listings displace competitive products, and Progressive Planet will begin producing three new SKUs, which are all made from diatomaceous earth sourced from the same deposit used to produce our White Lake Earth product line. Production of the new SKUs will commence in November 2025.

Two of the SKUs, a puffer bottle and a jug of diatomaceous earth, will be produced in Kamloops, BC. The third SKU, a 20lb bag of diatomaceous earth, will be produced by our trusted production partner in eastern Oregon. This same trusted partner packages all the White Lake Earth SKUs for Progressive Planet.

Winning these major new product listings involved a significant investment that will impact gross margins in Q2 and Q3. To enable the projected increased sales that are associated with these new SKUs, new equipment is being installed in Kamloops.

Progressive Planet will be temporarily shutting down three of its four production lines in intervals to prepare for the November production of the new SKUs. In addition, this shutdown will be used to install the new robotic palletizer which arrived this summer. The new robotic palletizer will concurrently palletize products made from our two largest production lines.

This planned shutdown will result in some production and sales that would otherwise occur in October 2025 to occur in November 2025, the start of our third quarter. Progressive Planet anticipates that its backlog of purchase orders will be larger than normal at the end of Q2 (October 31, 2025).

PLAN wins national carbon capture award

We are proud to share that Progressive Planet received the Award for Innovation in CCUS Technology at the Carbon Capture Canada Awards in Edmonton on September 24th.

The Carbon Capture Canada Awards celebrate the leaders and innovators driving progress in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) across Canada and beyond.

Progressive Planet wishes to congratulate the fellow finalists: BASF, Svante, CarbonAi, International CCUS Knowledge Centre, TerraFixing Inc., and Petronas.

Progressive Planet to present at upcoming investor event

Steve Harpur, CEO, will be speaking at the Planet Microcap Investment Conference in Toronto on October 22, 2025, at 8:30AM Eastern. To access the webcast, please use the link below.

To attend the show, please register using the link below.

In addition, Steve will be conducting a webinar with Radius Research on Thursday, October 16th at 1PM, Pacific. The webinar will discuss the contents of this news release in detail. Live questions are welcomed at the webinar. You can register for this webinar at the following link:

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

