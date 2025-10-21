Progressive Planet creates new cement, Gladiator SCM, and hires cement materials expert

KAMLOOPS, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide a detailed shareholder update.

PLAN Creates Gladiator SCM and files US Provisional Patent Application

Progressive Planet has developed a second supplementary cementing material which it has named Gladiator SCM.

The Company has filed a provisional patent in the USA, for the composition of Gladiator SCM and has also begun the process to trademark the name in both Canada and the USA.

The name Gladiator SCM pays tribute to Roman Concrete, celebrated for its strength and longevity. A famous example is the Pantheon in Rome, whose nearly 2,000-year-old unreinforced concrete dome remains the largest of its kind and is still in remarkable condition.

Gladiator SCM contains multiple materials including PozGlass. It was developed to take advantage of the positive attributes of PozGlass, while also incorporating other materials that are even more abundant than post-consumer glass.

A sample of Gladiator SCM was supplied to a global cement company for evaluation shortly after the provisional patent application was filed.

Gladiator SCM was invented by Steve Harpur, Dr. Doug Brown, and Michael Carrell, all full-time team members of Progressive Planet.

PLAN hires Dr. Gerhard Albrecht, world renowned polymer scientist.

Progressive Planet is pleased to announce that Dr. Gerhard Albrecht, a world-renowned and highly experienced professional who holds a Ph.D. in polymer science from Friedrich-Schiller University Jena, will be joining the team as a scientific consultant.

In his more than three decades of experience in cement chemistry and admixture technology, Dr. Albrecht created over one hundred patents and appears in more than thirty papers - a result of a decorated career as a Vice President at BASF.

Based on his deep knowledge in designing small molecules and polymers for the construction industry, Dr. Albrecht will contribute to solve "hard-to-answer" questions around the increased water demand of cement replacement by pozzolanic materials.

With Dr. Albrecht's agreement to join the team, PLAN reaffirms its leadership in the development of this new class of formulations tailored for a greener cement future.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a world class team at Progressive Planet and to see the next generation of cement products hit the market." stated Dr. Albrecht.

"With the imminent opening of our Calgary-based C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions, I am delighted to focus on commercializing Gladiator SCM while collaborating with Dr. Albrecht as we continue to create novel cementing materials designed for strength, longevity, and sustainability," stated Dr. Doug Brown.

Progressive Planet issues stock options.

Progressive Planet announces that it has granted a total of up to 100,000 stock options to a consultant of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. Of this amount, none of the options were issued to directors, officers, or insiders of the Company.

The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

