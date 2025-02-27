Progressive Planet Kicks Off Plant Modernization with Robotics Investment

KAMLOOPS, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its investments in robotics as part of a systematic, phased approach to modernizing its plant operations.

Progressive Planet recently completing a planned shutdown of its plant to upgrade its legacy PLC system with a modern one. This upgrade laid the foundation for further investments in robotics and automation.

The first phase of plant upgrades has commenced with an estimated final cost of less than $500,000 CAD. The new robotics system, expected to be delivered in September 2025, will be integrated into Progressive Planet's two largest production lines.

"We are advancing automation and maximizing efficiency," shared Andrew Towsley, VP of Operations. "This upgrade is a huge step in modernizing our packaging operations. By replacing our 17-year-old legacy system with new state-of-the-art robotics, we are increasing throughput and eliminating more manual palletization. The new system enables us to run both our animal care product line and our powder product line simultaneously, significantly improving efficiency. This advancement streamlines workflow, optimizes packaging speed, and allows us to robotically palletize more products with greater precision and reliability."

"This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to modernizing operations and increase efficiency," said Steve Harpur, Progressive Planet CEO. "With this investment in robotics, we are not just upgrading equipment – we are positioning Progressive Planet for long-term growth and enhanced productivity."

Progressive Planet remains committed to continuously improving its operations to remain competitive by investing in best available technologies.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies, while our second on-site lab focuses on sustainable solutions for agriculture and animal care. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.

