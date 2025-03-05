Progressive Planet announces up to $4.6 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding Over 4 Years from SDTC to Build Revolutionary PozGlass Pilot Plant in Kamloops, BC

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to announce up to $4,636,468 in funding to support the construction of a pilot plant to produce PozGlass™, a low-carbon supplementary cementitious material (SCM) derived from post-consumer glass. This funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) covers a four-year period. The first tranche of $1,555,682 was received by Progressive Planet on January 31, 2025.

"PozGlass™ is our solution to reducing the carbon footprint of cement production. This funding allows us to innovate, reduce emissions, and create value from post-consumer glass, a material that has been historically misallocated and considered waste," said Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet. "We are grateful for the financial support of SDTC, whose substantial investment is driving this project forward."

This investment represents a significant milestone in Canada's push toward decarbonizing the construction industry. Cement production, a key contributor to global CO 2 output, currently accounts for over 7% of worldwide emissions. PozGlass™ represents a viable solution by reducing reliance on clinker, the carbon-intensive ingredient in traditional cement, while diverting post-consumer glass from landfills.

"Having the support of SDTC, and Canada's largest cement company, Lafarge Canada, reinforces that PozGlass™ is a relevant and promising solution to decarbonizing the production of cement," said Steve Harpur, Progressive Planet CEO.

On June 29, 2023, Progressive Planet announced that it had signed a purchase agreement with Lafarge Canada Inc. ("Lafarge Canada") agreeing to purchase all the PozGlass™ 100G ("PozGlass") produced by Progressive Planet's pilot plant up to a maximum of 3,500 metric tonnes per year.

As part of this 2023 agreement, Lafarge Canada agreed to provide technical guidance and support to Progressive Planet in advancing the proprietary PozGlass™ technology through design, construction, and operation of the pilot plant.

"Progressive Planet is grateful to have had the continued support of Lafarge Canada as it sought non-dilutive funding to shoulder a portion of the costs of building the PozGlass™ pilot plant," stated Harpur.

"With traditional sources of supplementary cementitious materials in decline globally, innovation is more critical than ever. Companies like Progressive Planet are providing new options to reduce the embodied carbon of building materials through circular economy advancements. We are thankful to the Government of Canada for their ongoing support of emerging technologies and look forward to working with Progressive Planet on the testing and use of PozGlass™," said Brad Kohl, President & CEO, Lafarge Canada (West).

A Scalable, Canadian Innovation

The Kamloops facility will serve as a hub for innovation and production, leveraging Canada's abundant post-consumer glass supply to scale PozGlass™ for global markets. Unlike traditional SCMs such as fly ash, which face dwindling supply as provinces phase out coal-fired power (1,2), PozGlass™ is made from post-consumer glass – primarily sourced from cities, the very places that are the largest consumers of Portland cement. This proximity to raw materials and end-users ensures PozGlass™ integrates seamlessly into existing cement production processes, offering a scalable and sustainable solution for the industry.

This project aligns with Canada's commitment to advancing clean technology and circular economy principles. By turning waste into a valuable commodity, the PozGlass™ pilot plant will help position Canada as a global leader in low-carbon cement solutions, creating jobs and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Building Momentum Toward a Low-Carbon Future

The global low-carbon cement market, valued at US$2 billion in 2023, is projected to triple by 2034. With partnerships spanning investors, engineers, and construction stakeholders, Progressive Planet is poised to capitalize on this growth while reducing the carbon footprint of one of the world's most essential industries.

The pilot plant is expected to begin operations in October 2025, marking a key step toward scaling PozGlass™ production and accelerating its adoption across North America and beyond. The first phase of operations includes dry processing of the post-consumer glass to remove all contaminants from the glass while creating the coarse glass powder which is the sole ingredient of PozGlass™.

In Phase 1, Progressive Planet will also make other coarse glass products such as CanBlast™, a crystalline silica-free sand blasting media which Progressive Planet has sold for over a decade, but had it made by a third-party company using post-consumer glass.

Phase Two will involve wet grinding of coarse glass powder to create PozGlass™. Phase 2 construction of the wet grinding facility is expected to be completed in late 2026.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, and road and civil construction. We have over 7,500 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge Canada is driven by the Group's purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Holcim's 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. Holcim empowers its customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact® to ECOPlanet®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is on its way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

www.lafarge.ca

About SDTC

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) has supported Canadian companies in developing and scaling innovative clean technology solutions to address some of the world's most urgent environmental challenges, including climate change, clean air, clean water, and clean soil. SDTC programming has now transitioned to the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). This new programming under NRC IRAP will continue to provide critical support for Canadian cleantech companies.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies, while our second on-site lab focuses on sustainable solutions for agriculture and animal care. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

